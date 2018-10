DETROIT - The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for Lenawee County until 7 p.m. and for Monroe and Wayne counties till 7:45 p.m.

Heavy rain, lightning, and damaging wind and hail have already been reported. Residents are told to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Authorities recommend moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

For more information, check out the weather forecast here.

