Thursday August 2nd is "Miracle Treat Day" at participating Southeast Michigan Dairy Queen locations

Today is "Miracle Treat Day" at participating Southeast Michigan Dairy Queen locations.

One dollar or more from every Blizzard Treat sold will be donated to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which includes Beaumont Children's Hospital in Royal Oak.

The donations will help fund equipment, treatments and the Child Life Program which helps reduce the anxiety of children during their hospital stay.

Last year's "Miracle Treat Day" raised more than $50,000 for Beaumont Children's Hospital.

Since 1984, Dairy Queen has raised more than $135 million for the charity through fundraising efforts including "Miracle Treat Day" the "Miracle Balloon" campaign and other local initiatives.

