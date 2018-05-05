Thursday Night Markets at Detroit's Eastern Market to return this summer

DETROIT - Take a stroll through Eastern Market at night this summer during Thursday Night Markets.
Beginning June 21, the market will open on the third Thursday of each month from 5-10 p.m. District businesses will have extended hours during the evenings, and the sheds will feature food, drinks, music, art and shopping.
The events wrap up Sept. 20 with Eastern Market After Dark, a night showcasing area creatives at the Market.
Thursday Night Markets schedule:
- June 21
- July 19
- Aug. 16
- Sept. 21
