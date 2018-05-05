Thursday Night Markets at Detroit's Eastern Market to return this summer

DETROIT - Take a stroll through Eastern Market at night this summer during Thursday Night Markets.

Beginning June 21, the market will open on the third Thursday of each month from 5-10 p.m. District businesses will have extended hours during the evenings, and the sheds will feature food, drinks, music, art and shopping.

Related: Detroit Experience Factory adds 11 new tours to summer 2018 schedule

The events wrap up Sept. 20 with Eastern Market After Dark, a night showcasing area creatives at the Market.

Thursday Night Markets schedule:

June 21

July 19

Aug. 16

Sept. 21

For more information about the Thursday Night Markets, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.