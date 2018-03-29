Tigers Opening Day tickets sold out; standing room only still available

Tigers Opening Day tickets are sold out, but standing room only tickets are still available, officials announced Thursday.

The game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed until Friday due to rain. Tickets purchased for the Thursday game will be valid for the Friday game.

The game will begin at 1:10 p.m. Friday. Standing room only tickets are available on Tigers.com and at the Comerica Park box office.

The Tigers will play the Pirates at Comerica Park on Saturday and Sunday, followed by another home series against the Kansas City Royals.

