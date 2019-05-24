Time management apps

Time is perhaps the most precious resource we have and it seems like we never have enough of it.

But, tracking your time with apps can help you determine how efficiently you are, or are not using it.

RescueTime reveals how often and where you use your smartphone and computer, what desktop applications you use the most and how much time you spend on specific websites. Time is categorized by productivity level, so you can see how your device usage affects your attention, work patterns, and goals. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The app called Timelines is a popular choice for general time management. You can use the app to track your time and see where it goes and how much is being wasted. You get charts and an interactive timeline of specific months, weeks, or days. Time is tracked with the simple push of a button, customizable so you can track specific activities. The app is free for iOS.

Geofency does location-based time recording on iPhone, iPad & Apple WatchArrival and departure times are automatically recorded as soon as you enter or leave a place. That makes it Ideal for automatic monitoring things like working hours, client visits, lunch breaks or the stays at your favorite hangouts. The app is $2.99 for iOS.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.