Tips on keeping your house cool

The heat wave is rolling in this weekend. With rising temperatures nearing 100 degrees, it’s important to know how you can keep your house cool.

Adam Helfman, owner of Hire it Done, has a few tips to help lower the heat indoors.

Check the Air Conditioner

The first thing you should do is take a look at your air conditioner. There should be at least 2 feet of clearance around the outside of the air conditioner to prevent bushes and trees from blocking the flow of air. The second thing you want to do is make sure the filter is clean.

“If they are not clean, it’s going to reduce the efficiency and it’s going to keep your house hotter,” Helfman said.

Clogged filters can lead to a broken air conditioner.

Ceiling Fan

Fans are supposed to cool things down, but you might not know that sometimes they do the opposite. It’s important to make sure your ceiling fan is rotating in the right direction. In order to blow cool air down, the fan needs to spin counter clockwise. Helfman said the hotter the temperature gets, the faster the fan should blow.

Blinds and Shutters

Closing blinds and shutters on your windows will help to keep the heat out adding another level of insulation to your home.

Thermostat

Even with the new WiFi thermostats, Helfman says digital programmable ones do the trick too. Put the fan on the ‘ON’ setting, not ‘AUTO’. This will help the air in your house to keep circulating, allowing it to run through your air filter at the same time.

Tip: Program your thermostat to run the air around the time you expect to be home. This will allow you to come home to a cool and comfortable house.

Light Bulbs

Replacing your halogen bulbs with LED bulbs can help to reduce the heat inside your home. Helfman says he replaced the halogen bulbs with LED ones inside of his kitchen which has reduced the temperature by over 85 percent.

Gaps Underneath Windows and Doors

A lot of cold air can be lost through gaps around the windows and doors. Seal gaps and cracks to prevent cool air from leaving the house.

Here are a few more tips that can keep your home cool:

DTE Energy

Add a tinted film to windows. This will help minimize indoor and heat and can also keep your furniture and carpet from fading.

Reducing moisture in your home. Improving the drainage around the foundation of your home can lower the humidity in your basement. Some ways you can reduce moisture is to make sure clothes dryers are correctly vented outside and repair outdoor leaking faucets.

Common Sense Homes

Plant additional shade around the home. Planting trees and shrubs in front of windows can help to block the sun.

Cool down your roof. Repainting your shingles with a light colored paint specifically designed for roofs can help to cool it down, preventing your roof from absorbing more heat.

