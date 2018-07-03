TNT Fireworks offer Metro Detroit home delivery service

DETROIT - Fireworks have now been added to the growing list of things someone can have delivered to their home.

TNT Fireworks is trying out a delivery service in Metro Detroit, but not everyone is excited about the service.

A customer can order a complete fireworks show in a box that will show up on your porch. Kits range from $150 to $1,000.

There are some who worry about the ease with which amateurs can so easily acquire so much firepower.

"You should go somewhere else, I think, besides your backyard shooting rockets off," one resident said.

"Having fireworks delivered in the mail sounds pretty dangerous," said another.

"It's convenient, but it is dangerous," said another.

But for those who like their fireworks and love convenience, it's hard to argue with home delivery service.

"We will take orders until the end of the day on the third to get delivery on the fourth," said TNT Fireworks operations manager John Propst. "Customers can go on tonight or tomorrow throughout the day and still place their order."

One resident recommended getting your neighbors involved in the purchase and event.

"If you don't have the neighbors involved, there could be trouble," he said.

All fireworks are consumer grade and legal in Michigan.

Delivery requires a signature from someone who can prove they're 18-years-old or older.





