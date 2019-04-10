'Together Towards Tomorrow' youth peace walk set for Saturday in Canton Township

The event poster for the "Together Towards Tomorrow" youth peace walk in Canton Township. (WDIV)

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A youth-led peace walk is scheduled to take place Saturday in Canton Township to address issues such as bullying, gun violence, mental health and the #MeToo movement.

The "Together Towards Tomorrow" youth peace walk will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the amphitheater stage at Heritage Park, located at 1150 South Canton Center Road.

The event will feature motivational guest speakers, sign making, music and silent laps around the pond.

If there's bad weather, the gymnasium will be used for the event.

For more information, call 734-394-5376.

