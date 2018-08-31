Toma Detroit wins $50,000 in Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest

DETROIT - A cocktail and Latin American food tasting room won a Hatch Detroit prize to help open the business, according to a news release.

Toma Detroit won $50,000 in the 2018 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest. Toma Detroit was announced as the winner at a "Shark Tank-style" event that took place Thursday night in Downtown Detroit.

Toma Detroit will focus on cocktails and foods from Latin America as well as tequila and mezcal.

“Toma Detroit will be a valuable addition to the city’s growing independent small business and craft cocktail environment and we are eager to support them as they work toward opening their doors and growing their business,” said Vittoria Katanski, executive director of Hatch Detroit.

Toma Detroit will also get $200,000 worth of support and counsel from Hatch Detroit and its partners, including legal services, public relations services and technical assistance and mentoring.

Ten semifinalists in the Hatch Contest were announced for the public to vote on in early August. After the votes were cast, four finalists emerged: Neighborhood Grocery, Paradise Natural Foods, Slyde and Toma Detroit.

After a second round of public voting, each finalist pitched their business idea to a panel of judges and an audience.

Previous winners of the Hatch Detroit contest include Baobab Fare, Meta Physica Wellness Center, Live Cycle Delight, Sister Pie, Batch Brewing Company, La Feria and Hugh.

