Tonight on Local 4 News at 11, you'll see the story of one woman whose pet became dangerously ill with seizures.

While many people enjoy the aromatic and possible health benefits of essential oils, some of them can be deadly for our pets.

We'll show you exactly which ones to watch out for, and what you can do to keep your pet safe.

You can see the entire story on Local 4 News at 11 p.m. tonight.