Tony Hawk goes skateboarding in Detroit

By Ken Haddad

DETROIT - Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk did some skateboarding around the city of Detroit this past weekend.

Hawk posted some photos to Twitter on Sunday night, where he appeared to be skating at Riverside Park.

 Hawk is no stranger to the city. Back in 2017, he helped open a skatepark in Downtown Detroit. In 2016, he bought a castle-home in Detroit's Woodbridge neighborhood.

