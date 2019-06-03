Tony Hawk goes skateboarding in Detroit

DETROIT - Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk did some skateboarding around the city of Detroit this past weekend.

Hawk posted some photos to Twitter on Sunday night, where he appeared to be skating at Riverside Park.

Thanks to @CameraJesus for capturing me in motion today in and around Detroit. I can’t begin to explain how frightening handrails are for me these days, considering my AARP status and long dormant street skills. 👴🏼🛹⚠️ pic.twitter.com/pcYLTXrXxn — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 3, 2019

Hawk is no stranger to the city. Back in 2017, he helped open a skatepark in Downtown Detroit. In 2016, he bought a castle-home in Detroit's Woodbridge neighborhood.

