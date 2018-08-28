Top 10 most traveled Detroit bus routes to add 500 trips a week, mayor says

DETROIT - The Detroit mayor announced improvements to the city's bus services during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Mayor Mike Duggan said starting Sept. 1 the top 10 most traveled Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus routes will receive major upgrades. These routes, collectively called "ConnectTen," will see about 500 trips added per week.

During peak hours there should be a maximum wait of 15 minutes, according to the Mayor's Office.

Moreover, WiFi will be added to these ConnectTen routes.

"Every chance we get, we are going to keep improving transit so Detroiters can connect to jobs and other opportunities,” said Duggan. "We have made significant strides in our service over the past few years and are going to keep moving in that direction until Detroiters have a world class public transportation system."

The Mayor's Office said peak hours are from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The routes, which serve about 60 percent of all DDOT riders, will be also renumbered one through 10, starting Sept. 1.

The ConnectTen routes are:

Vernor (49) Michigan (37) Grand River (21) Woodward (53) Van Dyke/Lafayette (48) Gratiot (34) Seven Mile (45) Crosstown (14) Jefferson (25) Greenfield (22)

Here's a look at the 10 routes:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.