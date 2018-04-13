TOP STORIES Friday, April 13, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Rochester Hills: Homeowner fires gun at teen who knocked on door to ask for directions.
- Plymouth-Canton Schools: Teen who made threats to Plymouth-Canton high schools gets 3 months in jail, 3 years probation.
- Weather: Areas north of M-59 under winter storm watch Saturday.
- Missing Skelton Boys: John Skelton says 'I did the wrong thing for the right reasons the wrong way'.
LOCAL:
- Royal Oak: Body of man fatally shot by Royal Oak police is in family's custody.
- Missing Skelton Boys: John Skelton says 'I did the wrong thing for the right reasons the wrong way'.
- Port Huron: Dashcam captures high speed police chase, crash that killed 1, injured 4.
- Warren: Mayor warns excavation will send rats into neighborhoods.
- University of Michigan: Police say 'School Shooting 4/13' written on bathroom wall not credible threat.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hart Family: How parents isolated children to hide signs of abuse.
- Oklahoma: Town evacuated as wildfires tear through state.
- Parkland: Fire department releases new audio recordings.
- Bill Cosby: 5 takeaways from Janice Dickinson's testimony at sex assault trial.
- Marine Corps: 1st black woman nominated to be Marine brigadier general.
POLITICS:
- James Comey: Former FBI director paints unsparing portrait of Trump in devastating tell-all book.
- Michael Cohen: Hearing scheduled regarding Trump attorney raids.
- Missouri: Calls grow among Missouri Republicans for Greitens to resign after charges of non-consensual sex, violence.
- Robert Mueller: Can Congress stop Trump from firing Mueller?
- National Parks: Fees will rise, but not as high as first proposed.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- The Sandlot: Cast reunites and takes the field 25 years later.
- Comcast: Company dropping Big Ten Network in some states.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Pistons: Players believe next year will be better.
- Shib Sibs: Michigan-based figure skating duo will not compete in the upcoming season.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
