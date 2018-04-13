TOP STORIES Friday, April 13, 2018

News

  • Rochester Hills: Homeowner fires gun at teen who knocked on door to ask for directions.
  • Plymouth-Canton Schools: Teen who made threats to Plymouth-Canton high schools gets 3 months in jail, 3 years probation.
  • WeatherAreas north of M-59 under winter storm watch Saturday.
  • Missing Skelton Boys: John Skelton says 'I did the wrong thing for the right reasons the wrong way'.

LOCAL

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hart Family: How parents isolated children to hide signs of abuse.
  • Oklahoma: Town evacuated as wildfires tear through state.
  • ParklandFire department releases new audio recordings.
  • Bill Cosby: 5 takeaways from Janice Dickinson's testimony at sex assault trial.
  • Marine Corps: 1st black woman nominated to be Marine brigadier general.

POLITICS:

  • James ComeyFormer FBI director paints unsparing portrait of Trump in devastating tell-all book.
  • Michael CohenHearing scheduled regarding Trump attorney raids.
  • Missouri: Calls grow among Missouri Republicans for Greitens to resign after charges of non-consensual sex, violence.
  • Robert MuellerCan Congress stop Trump from firing Mueller?
  • National Parks: Fees will rise, but not as high as first proposed.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • The SandlotCast reunites and takes the field 25 years later.
  • James ComeyFormer FBI director paints unsparing portrait of Trump in devastating tell-all book.
  • Comcast: Company dropping Big Ten Network in some states.

SPORTS:

  • Comcast: Company dropping Big Ten Network in some states.
  • Detroit PistonsPlayers believe next year will be better.
  • Shib Sibs: Michigan-based figure skating duo will not compete in the upcoming season.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

