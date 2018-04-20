News

TOP STORIES Friday, April 20, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Earthquake: Did you feel the earthquake Thursday night in SE Michigan?
  • Traffic: MDOT to announce I-696 closure date.
  • Southwest Detroit: Police search for driver after boy, 8, killed in hit-and-run.
  • Flint: More free water in Flint would ‘stigmatize' city, Michigan says.
  • Detroit: Man killed in house fire on Danbury Street.
  • Detroit: Father, son busted for trafficking ecstasy in Detroit; impersonated Tim Allen, Tracy Morgan.
  • Ypsilanti: Pilot broke protocol during Michigan basketball plane crash, but likely saved lives, report says.
  • WeatherChilly start with sunshine and 60s possible later.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • National School Walkout: Protest renews calls for gun safety.
  • Syria: An American ISIS widow looks for a way home.
  • Wells FargoCompany fined $1B for insurance, mortgage abuses.
  • Florida: 1 injured in shooting at high school, authorities say.
  • Arizona: Teachers vote for statewide walkout.

POLITICS:

  • National School Walkout: Protest renews calls for gun safety.
  • TrumpEx-Forbes reporter says Trump lied to embellish wealth.
  • Naval Academy: Trump to deliver commencement speech.
  • MarijuanaSchumer to introduce marijuana decriminalization legislation.
  • Barbara Bush: President Trump won't attend former first lady's funeral to 'avoid disruptions'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Hip HopNew albums from Drake, Kanye West and Kid Cudi coming in June.
  • Beyonce: Singer's 2nd Coachella performance won't be livestreamed.
  • Prince: No criminal charges in artist's death, attorney says.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Lions: 2018 NFL regular season schedule released.
  • Ypsilanti: Pilot broke protocol during Michigan basketball plane crash, but likely saved lives, report says.
  • Eastern Michigan University: Decision to cut 4 sports teams is final, will not be revisited.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.