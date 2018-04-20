TOP STORIES Friday, April 20, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Earthquake: Did you feel the earthquake Thursday night in SE Michigan?
- National School Walkout: Protest renews calls for gun safety.
- Detroit Lions: 2018 NFL regular season schedule released.
- Traffic: MDOT to announce I-696 closure date.
LOCAL:
- Southwest Detroit: Police search for driver after boy, 8, killed in hit-and-run.
- Flint: More free water in Flint would ‘stigmatize' city, Michigan says.
- Detroit: Man killed in house fire on Danbury Street.
- Detroit: Father, son busted for trafficking ecstasy in Detroit; impersonated Tim Allen, Tracy Morgan.
- Ypsilanti: Pilot broke protocol during Michigan basketball plane crash, but likely saved lives, report says.
- Weather: Chilly start with sunshine and 60s possible later.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Syria: An American ISIS widow looks for a way home.
- Wells Fargo: Company fined $1B for insurance, mortgage abuses.
- Florida: 1 injured in shooting at high school, authorities say.
- Arizona: Teachers vote for statewide walkout.
POLITICS:
- Trump: Ex-Forbes reporter says Trump lied to embellish wealth.
- Naval Academy: Trump to deliver commencement speech.
- Marijuana: Schumer to introduce marijuana decriminalization legislation.
- Barbara Bush: President Trump won't attend former first lady's funeral to 'avoid disruptions'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Hip Hop: New albums from Drake, Kanye West and Kid Cudi coming in June.
- Beyonce: Singer's 2nd Coachella performance won't be livestreamed.
- Prince: No criminal charges in artist's death, attorney says.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: 2018 NFL regular season schedule released.
- Eastern Michigan University: Decision to cut 4 sports teams is final, will not be revisited.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
