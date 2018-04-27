TOP STORIES Friday, April 27, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- South Korea: North, South Korea agree to end Korean War.
- Traffic: Westbound I-696 construction closure begins.
- Detroit Lions: Team drafts Arkansas center Frank Ragnow No. 20 overall.
- Bill Cosby: The long, winding path to Bill Cosby's guilty verdict.
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Westbound I-696 construction closure begins.
- LinkedIn: Social media networking giant to open office in Downtown Detroit's historic Sanders building.
- Sterling Heights: Michigan mother faces deportation to Albania after 18 years in US.
- Brighton: Water system repairs will prompt precautionary boil water advisory.
- Detroit: Man to be arraigned on misdemeanor charge in fatal shooting of friend on Instagram Live.
- Clarkston: Semi truck driver charged in dental office crash on Ortonville Road.
- Shelby Township: Man shot by police after barricading self in home, threatening to shoot officers.
- Hamtramck: Man who amputated dog's leg says he did it because he couldn't afford surgery.
- Marijuana: What legalizing recreational marijuana in Michigan means.
- Weather: Isolated thundershowers possible Friday.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- South Korea: North, South Korea agree to end Korean War.
- Golden State Killer: DNA database may have helped nab California killer.
- Bill Cosby: The long, winding path to Bill Cosby's guilty verdict.
- Amazon: Company raising the price of Prime to $119.
- New York City: Man says he was kicked out of bar for MAGA hat.
POLITICS:
- James Comey: Trump says former FBI director 'lied all over the place'.
- JFK Assassination: Trump pushes JFK assassination records deadline to 2021.
- South Korea: Trump hails breakthrough at Korea summit, praises Xi.
- Otto Warmbier: Parents of American student sue North Korea over son's death.
- New York City: Man says he was kicked out of bar for MAGA hat.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Tom Brokaw: Former NBC News anchor faces sexual harassment allegations.
- Bill Cosby: Hollywood sounds off on Cosby, #MeToo.
- Avengers: Infinity War: 8 things you need to know before seeing new superhero movie this weekend.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: Team drafts Arkansas center Frank Ragnow No. 20 overall.
- Team USA: President Donald Trump hosts Team USA after 2018 Winter Olympics.
- Tiger Woods: Golf star to 'get back to work' on PGA comeback.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.