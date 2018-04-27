TOP STORIES Friday, April 27, 2018

News

  • South Korea: North, South Korea agree to end Korean War.
  • Traffic: Westbound I-696 construction closure begins.
  • Detroit Lions: Team drafts Arkansas center Frank Ragnow No. 20 overall.
  • Bill CosbyThe long, winding path to Bill Cosby's guilty verdict.

  • LinkedIn: Social media networking giant to open office in Downtown Detroit's historic Sanders building.
  • Sterling Heights: Michigan mother faces deportation to Albania after 18 years in US.
  • Brighton: Water system repairs will prompt precautionary boil water advisory.
  • Detroit: Man to be arraigned on misdemeanor charge in fatal shooting of friend on Instagram Live.
  • Clarkston: Semi truck driver charged in dental office crash on Ortonville Road.
  • Shelby Township: Man shot by police after barricading self in home, threatening to shoot officers.
  • Hamtramck: Man who amputated dog's leg says he did it because he couldn't afford surgery.
  • Marijuana: What legalizing recreational marijuana in Michigan means.
  • WeatherIsolated thundershowers possible Friday.

  • Golden State Killer: DNA database may have helped nab California killer.
  • Amazon: Company raising the price of Prime to $119.
  • New York City: Man says he was kicked out of bar for MAGA hat.

  • James ComeyTrump says former FBI director 'lied all over the place'.
  • JFK AssassinationTrump pushes JFK assassination records deadline to 2021.
  • South KoreaTrump hails breakthrough at Korea summit, praises Xi.
  • Otto Warmbier: Parents of American student sue North Korea over son's death.
  • Tom Brokaw: Former NBC News anchor faces sexual harassment allegations.
  • Bill Cosby: Hollywood sounds off on Cosby, #MeToo.
  • Avengers: Infinity War8 things you need to know before seeing new superhero movie this weekend.

  • Team USA: President Donald Trump hosts Team USA after 2018 Winter Olympics.
  • Tiger Woods: Golf star to 'get back to work' on PGA comeback.

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

