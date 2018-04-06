TOP STORIES Friday, April 6, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: 7-year-old Detroit boy struck by stray bullet stemming from love triangle shooting.
- Weather: Scattered snow showers Friday with 'real' spring on horizon.
- Windsor: Caesars Windsor temporarily closed due to labor dispute with workers.
- Highland Park: Man who escaped police custody at hospital to be arraigned on murder charges from 2015 homicide.
LOCAL:
- Livonia: Some residents experiencing low water pressure due to main break.
- Detroit's West Side: Man found fatally shot in vehicle.
- Lansing: Michigan approves nation's first statewide ban on antidepressant tianeptine sodium.
- Detroit's West Side: Man chases gunmen in car with hood up after armed robbery.
- Detroit: Family, friends gather at vigil for mother of 3 killed.
- Canton: Police seek thief caught on camera stealing package from porch.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Immigration: These are the Central American migrants crossing Mexico in a caravan.
- Cold War: JFK's 'secret' doomsday map revealed.
- California: A timeline leading up to the Hart family's fatal crash off a cliff.
- Southern California: 5.3-magnitude quake hits off coast.
- Illinois: Town bans assault weapons, violators face fine.
POLITICS:
- Russia: US imposes sanctions against Russian oligarchs, government officials.
- Trump: President defends tariffs amid jittery markets.
- China: How much ammo does China have for a trade war?
- Georgia: Former Georgia official drops N-word in city meeting.
- EPA: Officials sidelined, demoted after raising concerns about Pruitt.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Conor McGregor: UFC star charged after alleged bus attack.
- Indiana Jones: Spielberg says woman could play role.
- Bill Cosby: Jury seated in retrial.
SPORTS:
- Masters Tournament 2018: Live updates, tee times, scoreboard.
- Frozen Four: Late Notre Dame goal eliminates Michigan hockey from Frozen Four.
- Red Wings: Canadiens beat Red Wings 4-3.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
