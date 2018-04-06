News

TOP STORIES Friday, April 6, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit: 7-year-old Detroit boy struck by stray bullet stemming from love triangle shooting.
  • WeatherScattered snow showers Friday with 'real' spring on horizon.
  • Windsor: Caesars Windsor temporarily closed due to labor dispute with workers.
  • Highland Park: Man who escaped police custody at hospital to be arraigned on murder charges from 2015 homicide.

LOCAL

  • Livonia: Some residents experiencing low water pressure due to main break.
  • Detroit's West Side: Man found fatally shot in vehicle.
  • Lansing: Michigan approves nation's first statewide ban on antidepressant tianeptine sodium.
  • Detroit's West Side: Man chases gunmen in car with hood up after armed robbery.
  • Detroit: Family, friends gather at vigil for mother of 3 killed.
  • Canton: Police seek thief caught on camera stealing package from porch.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Immigration: These are the Central American migrants crossing Mexico in a caravan.
  • Cold WarJFK's 'secret' doomsday map revealed.
  • California: A timeline leading up to the Hart family's fatal crash off a cliff.
  • Southern California: 5.3-magnitude quake hits off coast.
  • Illinois: Town bans assault weapons, violators face fine.

POLITICS:

  • RussiaUS imposes sanctions against Russian oligarchs, government officials.
  • TrumpPresident defends tariffs amid jittery markets.
  • China: How much ammo does China have for a trade war?
  • GeorgiaFormer Georgia official drops N-word in city meeting.
  • EPA: Officials sidelined, demoted after raising concerns about Pruitt.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

