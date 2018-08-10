TOP STORIES Friday, August 10, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: 3-year-old boy killed in Detroit crash: Video shows minivan speeding wrong way on 7 Mile Road.
- Detroit Grand Prix: Michigan DNR, Detroit Grand Prix reach agreement to keep race at Belle Isle.
- Grand Rapids: Father charged in infant's starving death defends himself: 'God knows how much I loved that child'.
- NASA: On 'mission to touch the sun,' Parker Solar Probe launches Saturday.
LOCAL:
- Sydney Bogg's: Historic Detroit candy tradition finds new life.
- Beaches: 13 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels.
- Nathaniel Abraham: Man convicted of murder at age 11 expected in court Friday for new charges.
- Weather: Partly sunny Friday with some humidity.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- California: Smoke from California fires spreading 3,000 miles to NYC.
- Washington DC: Who are white nationalists gathering in Washington?
- Perseid Meteor Shower: Look up for the Perseid meteor shower this weekend.
- South Carolina: 'I'm a pretty girl,' woman says as she tries to talk her way out of drunken driving arrest.
POLITICS:
- Mueller Investigation: 'Manhattan Madam' to testify in Mueller investigation.
- Paul Manafort: Takeaways from day eight of the Paul Manafort trial.
- EPA: Environmental Protection Agency is ordered to ban farm pesticide chlorpyrifos.
- Space Force: Trump 2020 to sell 'Space Force' merch.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Idris Elba: Fans shaken, stirred at possibility of actor as James Bond.
- Kanye West: Kimmel's question on Trump leaves rapper stumped.
- Lindsay Lohan: Actress slammed for saying #MeToo makes women 'look weak'.
SPORTS:
- Michigan Football: Predicting replacements for Michigan football's 5 open starting spots.
- Madonna University: Madonna University announces adding football to its athletics department.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
