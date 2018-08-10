News

TOP STORIES Friday, August 10, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit: 3-year-old boy killed in Detroit crash: Video shows minivan speeding wrong way on 7 Mile Road.
  • Detroit Grand Prix: Michigan DNR, Detroit Grand Prix reach agreement to keep race at Belle Isle.
  • Grand Rapids: Father charged in infant's starving death defends himself: 'God knows how much I loved that child'.
  • NASA: On 'mission to touch the sun,' Parker Solar Probe launches Saturday.

LOCAL

  • Detroit: 3-year-old boy killed in Detroit crash: Video shows minivan speeding wrong way on 7 Mile Road.​​​​​​​
  • Detroit Grand Prix: Michigan DNR, Detroit Grand Prix reach agreement to keep race at Belle Isle.
  • Sydney Bogg's: Historic Detroit candy tradition finds new life.
  • Grand Rapids: Father charged in infant's starving death defends himself: 'God knows how much I loved that child'.
  • Beaches: 13 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels.
  • Nathaniel Abraham: Man convicted of murder at age 11 expected in court Friday for new charges.
  • WeatherPartly sunny Friday with some humidity.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • NASA: On 'mission to touch the sun,' Parker Solar Probe launches Saturday.
  • CaliforniaSmoke from California fires spreading 3,000 miles to NYC.
  • Washington DC: Who are white nationalists gathering in Washington?
  • Perseid Meteor Shower: Look up for the Perseid meteor shower this weekend.
  • South Carolina: 'I'm a pretty girl,' woman says as she tries to talk her way out of drunken driving arrest.

POLITICS:

  • Mueller Investigation'Manhattan Madam' to testify in Mueller investigation.
  • Washington DC: Who are white nationalists gathering in Washington?
  • Paul Manafort: Takeaways from day eight of the Paul Manafort trial.
  • EPA: Environmental Protection Agency is ordered to ban farm pesticide chlorpyrifos.
  • Space Force: Trump 2020 to sell 'Space Force' merch.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Michigan Football: Predicting replacements for Michigan football's 5 open starting spots.
  • Detroit Grand Prix: Michigan DNR, Detroit Grand Prix reach agreement to keep race at Belle Isle.
  • Madonna University: Madonna University announces adding football to its athletics department.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.