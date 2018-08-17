TOP STORIES Friday, August 17, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Aretha Franklin: Queen of Soul's funeral will be 4-day event in Detroit.
- Weather: Showers, downpours expected Friday evening.
- Mt. Clemens: Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead; boyfriend arrested.
- Food Assistance: Work requirements for food assistance in Michigan: What you need to know.
LOCAL:
- Fadi Shukur: Visitation Friday, Saturday for slain Detroit police officer.
- Travel: Airline offers flights from Detroit to Spain, Belgium, Ireland, Germany, others for under $130.
- Mt. Clemens: Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead; boyfriend arrested.
- Kwame Kilpatrick: Former Detroit mayor announces divorce on social media.
- Redford Township: Woman busts gas station scammers.
- Detroit: Rochester Hills man faces prison, deportation after sexual abuse of sleeping woman on airplane.
- Chesterfield Township: 21-year-old woman killed after leaving scene of crash while other driver called 911.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Arkansas: Satanic Temple unveils 8-foot Baphomet statue at Arkansas State Capitol.
- Hawaii: New hurricane makes run toward Hawaii.
- Colorado: Bodies discovered believed to be mother and two young daughters.
- Massachusetts: Man indicted after 3 bodies found at his home.
- Georgia: Police use Taser on 87-year-old woman cutting dandelions.
POLITICS:
- Washington DC: DC mayor taunts Trump after cancellation of military parade.
- Omarosa: Former White House aide releases recording of Lara Trump offering campaign gig.
- Michael Cohen: Former Trump attorney agreed to payment after ‘Access Hollywood' tape, according to WSJ.
- Iran: Pompeo establishes Iran task force.
- Opioids: Trump tells Sessions to sue certain opioid companies.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Jurassic Park: Film returns to theaters for 25th anniversary: Where to see it in Metro Detroit.
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Actress 'grateful' to be back on 'Veep' set.
SPORTS:
- Michigan Football: Michigan-Notre Dame leads off games to watch in 2018.
- Jordan McNair: Maryland regents to discuss offensive lineman's death.
- Michael Phelps: 23-time Olympic gold medalist says, 'I'd like to be able to save a life if I can'.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
