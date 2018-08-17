News

TOP STORIES Friday, August 17, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Aretha Franklin: Queen of Soul's funeral will be 4-day event in Detroit.
  • WeatherShowers, downpours expected Friday evening.
  • Mt. Clemens: Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead; boyfriend arrested.
  • Food Assistance: Work requirements for food assistance in Michigan: What you need to know.​​​​​​​

LOCAL

  • Aretha Franklin: Queen of Soul's funeral will be 4-day event in Detroit.​​​​​​​
  • Fadi Shukur: Visitation Friday, Saturday for slain Detroit police officer.​​​​​​​
  • Food Assistance: Work requirements for food assistance in Michigan: What you need to know.​​​​​​​
  • Travel: Airline offers flights from Detroit to Spain, Belgium, Ireland, Germany, others for under $130.​​​​​​​
  • Mt. Clemens: Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead; boyfriend arrested.​​​​​​​
  • Kwame Kilpatrick: Former Detroit mayor announces divorce on social media.
  • Redford Township: Woman busts gas station scammers.
  • Detroit: Rochester Hills man faces prison, deportation after sexual abuse of sleeping woman on airplane.
  • Chesterfield Township: 21-year-old woman killed after leaving scene of crash while other driver called 911.
  • WeatherShowers, downpours expected Friday evening.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Arkansas: Satanic Temple unveils 8-foot Baphomet statue at Arkansas State Capitol.
  • Hawaii: New hurricane makes run toward Hawaii.
  • ColoradoBodies discovered believed to be mother and two young daughters.
  • Massachusetts: Man indicted after 3 bodies found at his home.
  • Georgia: Police use Taser on 87-year-old woman cutting dandelions.

POLITICS:

  • Washington DCDC mayor taunts Trump after cancellation of military parade.
  • Omarosa: Former White House aide releases recording of Lara Trump offering campaign gig.
  • Michael Cohen: Former Trump attorney agreed to payment after ‘Access Hollywood' tape, according to WSJ.
  • Iran: Pompeo establishes Iran task force.
  • Opioids: Trump tells Sessions to sue certain opioid companies.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Michigan Football: Michigan-Notre Dame leads off games to watch in 2018.
  • Jordan McNair: Maryland regents to discuss offensive lineman's death.
  • Michael Phelps: 23-time Olympic gold medalist says, 'I'd like to be able to save a life if I can'.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.