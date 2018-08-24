News

TOP STORIES Friday, August 24, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Clyde Township: Off-duty Port Huron police officer killed in shooting; suspect arrested in Southfield.​​​​​​​
  • ICE: Judge says ICE has been threatening Iraqi detainees in Michigan jail.​​​​​​​
  • Detroit: Police arrest teenager in connection with off-duty Detroit firefighter killed in his home.​​​​​​​
  • Hurricane Lane: Live updates as storm batters Hawaii.

LOCAL

  • Beaches: 11 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels.
  • Defenders: Lawsuit filed against city of Detroit for hundreds of illegal wall ads moves forward.
  • Missing​​​​​​​: Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 25-year-old man.​​​​​​​
  • Aretha Franklin: Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill among all-star lineup to perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral.​​​​​​​
  • Roseville: Judge charged with 2 misdemeanors in hit-and-run crash.​​​​​​​
  • Warren: Heroic neighbors try to save man killed in suspected DUI crash.​​​​​​​
  • WeatherHere's what to expect this weekend.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • North Carolina: Woman who bit ex-boyfriend's testicles cleared of malicious castration.
  • New Mexico: Compound suspect will not be extradited.
  • Chicago: Second man found guilty in student's 2013 murder.
  • WyomingPolice reopen sex abuse investigation of former Catholic bishop.

POLITICS:

  • Bad Lip Reading​​​​​​​White House press briefing gets the 'Bad Lip Reading' treatment.
  • Trump: GOP downplays Trump's week of drama.
  • Jeff Sessions: Trump responds to Sessions: Go investigate Dems, critics.
  • Georgia: Elections board takes less than a minute to reject proposal to close 7 of 9 polling places in.
  • North Carolina: Historical comission decides 3 Confederate monuments can stay.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Tom Petty: New music video features fan-submitted photos, videos.
  • Ed King: Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, co-writer of 'Sweet Home Alabama,' dies.

SPORTS:

  • Matthew Stafford: Matthew, Kelly Stafford post first pictures of third child born earlier this month.
  • Urban Meyer: Ohio State investigation details Urban Meyer texts and missteps, troubled tenure of Zach Smith.
  • Detroit Tigers: Boyd sharp as Tigers rout White Sox 7-2.

JOBS: 

  • Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.
  • Metro Detroit: Securitas hiring security officers and fire marshals.
  • Sterling HeightsJG Kern holding job fair for CNC operators.
  • Southgate: AJM Packaging Corp holding open interviews for general labor work.
  • Warren: MB Aerospace holding job fair.

