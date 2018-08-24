TOP STORIES Friday, August 24, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Clyde Township: Off-duty Port Huron police officer killed in shooting; suspect arrested in Southfield.
- ICE: Judge says ICE has been threatening Iraqi detainees in Michigan jail.
- Detroit: Police arrest teenager in connection with off-duty Detroit firefighter killed in his home.
- Hurricane Lane: Live updates as storm batters Hawaii.
LOCAL:
- Beaches: 11 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels.
- Defenders: Lawsuit filed against city of Detroit for hundreds of illegal wall ads moves forward.
- Missing: Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 25-year-old man.
- Aretha Franklin: Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill among all-star lineup to perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral.
- Roseville: Judge charged with 2 misdemeanors in hit-and-run crash.
- Warren: Heroic neighbors try to save man killed in suspected DUI crash.
- Weather: Here's what to expect this weekend.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hurricane Lane: Live updates as storm batters Hawaii.
- North Carolina: Woman who bit ex-boyfriend's testicles cleared of malicious castration.
- New Mexico: Compound suspect will not be extradited.
- Chicago: Second man found guilty in student's 2013 murder.
- Wyoming: Police reopen sex abuse investigation of former Catholic bishop.
POLITICS:
- Bad Lip Reading: White House press briefing gets the 'Bad Lip Reading' treatment.
- Trump: GOP downplays Trump's week of drama.
- Jeff Sessions: Trump responds to Sessions: Go investigate Dems, critics.
- Georgia: Elections board takes less than a minute to reject proposal to close 7 of 9 polling places in.
- North Carolina: Historical comission decides 3 Confederate monuments can stay.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Tom Petty: New music video features fan-submitted photos, videos.
- Ed King: Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, co-writer of 'Sweet Home Alabama,' dies.
SPORTS:
- Matthew Stafford: Matthew, Kelly Stafford post first pictures of third child born earlier this month.
- Urban Meyer: Ohio State investigation details Urban Meyer texts and missteps, troubled tenure of Zach Smith.
- Detroit Tigers: Boyd sharp as Tigers rout White Sox 7-2.
JOBS:
- Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.
- Metro Detroit: Securitas hiring security officers and fire marshals.
- Sterling Heights: JG Kern holding job fair for CNC operators.
- Southgate: AJM Packaging Corp holding open interviews for general labor work.
- Warren: MB Aerospace holding job fair.
