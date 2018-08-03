TOP STORIES Friday, August 3, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Video shows Detroit police officer punching naked woman at hospital.
- Michigan Elections: Highlights from the Michigan 13th Congressional District Democratic debate.
- Defenders: Identity thief headed to prison after ripping off Metro Detroit seniors to fund lavish lifestyle.
- Weather: Here's what to expect this weekend.
LOCAL:
- Southfield: 2 killed in crash after driver flees from traffic stop.
- Motor City Casino: Security locates parent of child found in parking garage.
- Dog Flu: 49 cases of dog flu in 6 Michigan counties confirmed since July 13, officials say.
- Beaches: 15 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels.
- Detroit's East Side: 1 dead after vehicle crosses center line, crashes into vehicle.
- Raymond Durham: Man charged in fatal shooting of Wayne State police Sgt. Rose in court for competency hearing.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Pennsylvania: Babysitters forced children to lie on bed of nails, drink their own urine, police say.
- Arkansas: Police say man tried to steal jet to fly to concert.
- Smith College: Student who was racially profiled gets an apology.
- California: Wildfires scorch an area the size of Los Angeles.
- McDonald's: 395 people sickened in McDonald's salad outbreak.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President slams 'Russian hoax'.
- Maria Butina: Alleged Russian agent's infiltration of GOP circles anything but subtle.
- Paul Manafort: Takeaways from day 3 of the Paul Manafort trial.
- Donald Trump Jr.: Trump Jr. says the Democratic Party platform is similar to the Nazis'.
- Corey Lewandowski: Former Trump campaign manager says president shouldn't meet with Mueller.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Christopher Robin: New film is a sweet take on Winnie the Pooh.
- Fox News: Judge dismisses lawsuit against Fox News filed by parents of Seth Rich.
- Terminator: Tweet offers first look at 'Terminator' sequel.
SPORTS:
- The Basketball Tournament 2018: Metro Detroit man's team in final game for $2M prize.
- Detroit Dodgers: Undefeated basketball team headed to North Carolina for nationals.
- Kane: WWE wrestler Kane wins bid for mayor in Tennessee.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
