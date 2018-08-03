News

TOP STORIES Friday, August 3, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit: Video shows Detroit police officer punching naked woman at hospital.
  • Michigan Elections: Highlights from the Michigan 13th Congressional District Democratic debate.
  • Defenders: Identity thief headed to prison after ripping off Metro Detroit seniors to fund lavish lifestyle.
  • WeatherHere's what to expect this weekend.

LOCAL

  • Southfield: 2 killed in crash after driver flees from traffic stop.
  • Motor City Casino: Security locates parent of child found in parking garage.
  • Dog Flu: 49 cases of dog flu in 6 Michigan counties confirmed since July 13, officials say.
  • Beaches: 15 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels.
  • Detroit's East Side: 1 dead after vehicle crosses center line, crashes into vehicle.
  • Raymond Durham: Man charged in fatal shooting of Wayne State police Sgt. Rose in court for competency hearing.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Pennsylvania: Babysitters forced children to lie on bed of nails, drink their own urine, police say.
  • Arkansas: Police say man tried to steal jet to fly to concert.
  • Smith College: Student who was racially profiled gets an apology.
  • California: Wildfires scorch an area the size of Los Angeles.
  • McDonald's​395 people sickened in McDonald's salad outbreak.

POLITICS:

  • TrumpPresident slams 'Russian hoax'.
  • Maria Butina: Alleged Russian agent's infiltration of GOP circles anything but subtle.
  • Paul Manafort: Takeaways from day 3 of the Paul Manafort trial.
  • Donald Trump Jr.: Trump Jr. says the Democratic Party platform is similar to the Nazis'.
  • Corey Lewandowski: Former Trump campaign manager says president shouldn't meet with Mueller.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

