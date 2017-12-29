TOP STORIES Friday, December 29, 2017

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit's East Side: 2 people found dead at Detroit Public Lighting Authority building.
- New York City: 'Worst NYC fire' in 25 years kills at least 12, injures 14 people.
- Canton Township: Driver in fatal wrong-way I-275 crash had no alcohol in system, state police say.
- Weather: More Arctic cold, some snow expected.
LOCAL:
- Snow: Satellite image shows snow-covered Michigan glittering in moonlight.
- Detroit: Residents frustrated after elevators at Harbortown apartment building stop working again.
- Ferndale: Como's Restaurant auctioning off items after health violations shutdown.
- Monroe: Health department confirms 2nd hepatitis A case in Tim Hortons worker.
- Troy: Road rage assault victim pulls out handgun after being punched in face due to car crash.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Apple: Company apologizes for secretly slowing older iPhones.
- Minneapolis: Decision on Australian woman killed by police officer won't come in 2017.
- Drexel University: Professor resigns amid threats over controversial tweets.
- New Year's Eve: Ball drop will be almost 40 degrees colder than usual.
POLITICS:
- Kremlin: Spokesperson says US-Russia relations are a major disappointment of 2017.
- North Korea: Trump accuses China of allowing oil into North Korea.
- Robert Mueller: Trump tells NYT he thinks Mueller will 'be fair' in Russian collusion investigation.
- Trump: President tweets that 'cold' East Coast 'could use a little bit of 'global warming.'
- Doug Jones: Alabama certifies Democrat's win over Moore.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Breakfast Club: Iconic 1985 teen dramedy gets deleted scene and much more.
- Rose Marie: Actress and showbiz legend dies at 94.
- Vanity Fair: Trump tweets about controversial Clinton video.
- Amy Poehler: Comedy actress sets return to Golden Globes as presenter.
SPORTS:
- Michigan Football: Outback Bowl a huge opportunity for Brandon Peters before offseason QB battle.
- Michigan State: Lewerke, Spartans roll past Cougars 42-17 in Holiday Bowl.
- Great Lakes Invitational: Michigan hockey faces Bowling Green in round 1.
- Lewis Hamilton: Formula One champ apologizes for gender 'shaming' video.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
