TOP STORIES Friday, December 29, 2017

Friday, December 29, 2017

By Brian Newlin
  • Detroit's East Side: 2 people found dead at Detroit Public Lighting Authority building.
  • New York City: 'Worst NYC fire' in 25 years kills at least 12, injures 14 people.
  • Canton TownshipDriver in fatal wrong-way I-275 crash had no alcohol in system, state police say.
  • WeatherMore Arctic cold, some snow expected.

LOCAL

  • SnowSatellite image shows snow-covered Michigan glittering in moonlight.
  • DetroitResidents frustrated after elevators at Harbortown apartment building stop working again.
  • Ferndale: Como's Restaurant auctioning off items after health violations shutdown.
  • MonroeHealth department confirms 2nd hepatitis A case in Tim Hortons worker.
  • TroyRoad rage assault victim pulls out handgun after being punched in face due to car crash.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Apple: Company apologizes for secretly slowing older iPhones.
  • Minneapolis: Decision on Australian woman killed by police officer won't come in 2017.
  • Drexel University: Professor resigns amid threats over controversial tweets.
  • New Year's Eve: Ball drop will be almost 40 degrees colder than usual.

POLITICS:

  • Kremlin: Spokesperson says US-Russia relations are a major disappointment of 2017.
  • North Korea: Trump accuses China of allowing oil into North Korea.
  • Robert Mueller: Trump tells NYT he thinks Mueller will 'be fair' in Russian collusion investigation.
  • Trump: President tweets that 'cold' East Coast 'could use a little bit of 'global warming.'
  • Doug Jones: Alabama certifies Democrat's win over Moore.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Breakfast Club: Iconic 1985 teen dramedy gets deleted scene and much more.
  • Rose Marie: Actress and showbiz legend dies at 94.
  • Vanity Fair: Trump tweets about controversial Clinton video.
  • Amy Poehler: Comedy actress sets return to Golden Globes as presenter.

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

