TOP STORIES Friday, February 16, 2018

By Brian Newlin
4 TO KNOW: 

  • Florida School Shooting: These are the victims of the Florida school shooting.
  • Detroit Tigers: Would the Detroit Tigers be playoff contenders if they could reverse these 5 trades?

FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING:

  • The Shooting: Student live-tweeted Florida school shooting.
  • Nikolas Cruz: From 'broken child' to mass killing suspect.

LOCAL

  • Dearborn: Wife of officer found not guilty of groping woman believes family deserves public apology.
  • Gun Laws: Understanding Michigan's gun laws.
  • Potholes: Massive pothole on 8 Mile wreaks havoc on vehicles in Southfield.
  • Human Trafficking: 3 charged with human trafficking in Detroit after abducting 14-year-old girl.
  • WeatherDry Friday with some wind, snow showers this weekend.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Colorado: Funeral home that sells body parts gave family cement instead of ashes, complaint says.
  • FluVaccine just 36% effective this season, CDC reports.
  • China: U.S. owes China $1.18 trillion.
  • Washington: Grandmother finds teen's plans to shoot up high school.

POLITICS:

  • Trump: Ex-Playmate alleges Trump system for covering up affairs.
  • Mitt RomneyFormer Massachusetts governor announces US Senate run.
  • DACA: Supreme Court will meet behind closed doors Friday on DACA.
  • John Conyers III: Former congressman's son officially announces bid for father's seat in Congress.
  • Immigration: Senators fume after immigration bill failure.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Detroit Boat Show: Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel will be performing at Detroit Boat Show.
  • Jimmy Kimmel: Host to Trump after school shooting: 'You've literally done nothing'.
  • Jennifer Aniston: Actress announces breakup with Justin Theroux.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Would the Detroit Tigers be playoff contenders if they could reverse these 5 trades?
  • Red Wings: Lightning beat Red Wings for 11th straight time, 4-1.
  • Olympics: 3 Americans qualify for men's free skate.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

