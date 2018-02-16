TOP STORIES Friday, February 16, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Florida School Shooting: These are the victims of the Florida school shooting.
- Metro Detroit: Heroic teacher who saved students during Florida high school shooting is from Metro Detroit.
- Fiat Chrysler: 229,000 Ram trucks recalled to fix problem with gear shifters.
- Detroit Tigers: Would the Detroit Tigers be playoff contenders if they could reverse these 5 trades?
FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING:
- The Shooting: Student live-tweeted Florida school shooting.
- Nikolas Cruz: From 'broken child' to mass killing suspect.
LOCAL:
- Dearborn: Wife of officer found not guilty of groping woman believes family deserves public apology.
- Gun Laws: Understanding Michigan's gun laws.
- Potholes: Massive pothole on 8 Mile wreaks havoc on vehicles in Southfield.
- Human Trafficking: 3 charged with human trafficking in Detroit after abducting 14-year-old girl.
- Weather: Dry Friday with some wind, snow showers this weekend.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Colorado: Funeral home that sells body parts gave family cement instead of ashes, complaint says.
- Flu: Vaccine just 36% effective this season, CDC reports.
- China: U.S. owes China $1.18 trillion.
- Washington: Grandmother finds teen's plans to shoot up high school.
POLITICS:
- Trump: Ex-Playmate alleges Trump system for covering up affairs.
- Mitt Romney: Former Massachusetts governor announces US Senate run.
- DACA: Supreme Court will meet behind closed doors Friday on DACA.
- John Conyers III: Former congressman's son officially announces bid for father's seat in Congress.
- Immigration: Senators fume after immigration bill failure.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Detroit Boat Show: Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel will be performing at Detroit Boat Show.
- Jimmy Kimmel: Host to Trump after school shooting: 'You've literally done nothing'.
- Jennifer Aniston: Actress announces breakup with Justin Theroux.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Would the Detroit Tigers be playoff contenders if they could reverse these 5 trades?
- Red Wings: Lightning beat Red Wings for 11th straight time, 4-1.
- Olympics: 3 Americans qualify for men's free skate.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
