TOP STORIES Friday, February 2, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Larry Nassar: Father of sexual abuse victims charges Larry Nassar in court during sentencing.
- Groundhog Day: Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck makes her winter prediction.
- Medicare: Defenders expose violations at Metro Detroit Medicare nursing home and rehab centers.
- Oakland County: 2 killed after man armed with AK-47 goes on 'planned killing spree' throughout Metro Detroit.
LOCAL:
- Larry Nassar: Father of sexual abuse victims charges Larry Nassar in court during sentencing.
- Glenn Doss Jr.: Funeral service for fallen Detroit police officer.
- Canton Township: Semi truck hits bridge at NB I-275 near Cherry Hill.
- Larry Nassar: More victims to speak at another sentencing for Larry Nassar in Michigan.
- Groundhog Day: Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck makes her winter prediction.
- Medicare: Defenders expose violations at Metro Detroit Medicare nursing home and rehab centers.
- Oakland County: 2 killed after man armed with AK-47 goes on 'planned killing spree' throughout Metro Detroit.
- Weather: Weekend clipper system could bring up to 5 inches of snow.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Groundhog Day: Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?
- Oregon: Mom dies from flu after hospital sends her home.
- Amazon: The genius strategy behind Amazon's HQ2 search.
- Los Angeles: Middle school shooting considered 'unintentional,' police say.
- Texas: Man executed for killing his daughters.
POLITICS:
- Tax Cuts: Here's how much paychecks may go up this month under new tax law.
- DACA: Debate over size of DACA deal takes over immigration fight.
- FBI: Ex-DNI chief calls Nunes memo a 'blatant political act'.
- Trump: President accuses FBI, DOJ leaders ahead of memo release.
- DNC: Democratic National Committee names Mary Beth Cahill interim CEO.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Natalie Wood: Actress's drowning now considered a 'suspicious death'.
- Black Panther: Movie is outselling every previous superhero film in advance ticket sales.
- Grammys: Female executives pen letter calling for Grammys president's ouster.
SPORTS:
- Blake Griffin: After a decade of bad basketball, the Pistons have a star.
- Detroit Pistons: Report says if Blake Griffin deal failed, Pistons would have targeted Cleveland's Kevin Love.
- Super Bowl: Watch the best and worst Super Bowl 52 commercials.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.