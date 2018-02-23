News

TOP STORIES Friday, February 23, 2018

By Brian Newlin
4 TO KNOW: 

  • Michigan State University: Report says Michigan State basketball named in federal corruption investigation.
  • Roads: Michigan House pushes for $175 million in funding to repair roads.
  • Florida ShootingBullets flew for 4 minutes as armed deputy waited outside.
  • NHL Trade Deadline: Red Wings reportedly interested in moving Tatar or Nyquist, but not both.

LOCAL

  • Boil Water Advisory: Livonia remains under boil water advisory; public schools closed Friday.
  • Detroit: 3 suspects due in court on murder charges in fatal shooting at Greektown Hotel.
  • YpsilantiPostal Service vows to fix issues with mail delivery.
  • Potholes: Why are Ohio's roads better than Michigan's roads?.
  • Michigan Lottery: Man wins $300K on Instant Keno game.
  • WeatherIcy conditions possible.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Washington: 'Hero dog' beaten, shot 3 times while protecting teen from burglars, family says.
  • Nikolas Cruz: Callers warned authorities about Florida shooter's threats and guns.
  • Turpin Parents: Couple accused of torturing children to appear in court.
  • Stoneman Douglas High: With mixed emotions following shooting, teachers head back to school.

POLITICS:

  • TrumpPresident to deliver CPAC speech.
  • North KoreaTrump to announce new sanctions.
  • Supreme Court: Justice Thomas, conservatives impatient at Supreme Court's inaction on 2nd Amendment.
  • Gun Control: Democrats take gun control demands to suburban House races.
  • National Rifle Association: Trump defends NRA as 'patriots' who want to 'do the right thing'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Carrie Underwood: Singer's husband shuts down talk of troubled marriage.
  • Quincy Jones: Music legend sorry for his lack of filter in two viral interviews.
  • Brendan Fraser: Actor accuses HFPA member of groping him in 2003.

SPORTS:

  • NHL Trade Deadline: Red Wings reportedly interested in moving Tatar or Nyquist, but not both.
  • Olympics: Update from Olympic snowboarder Kyle Mack's mother ahead of Big Air.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

