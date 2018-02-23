TOP STORIES Friday, February 23, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan State University: Report says Michigan State basketball named in federal corruption investigation.
- Roads: Michigan House pushes for $175 million in funding to repair roads.
- Florida Shooting: Bullets flew for 4 minutes as armed deputy waited outside.
- NHL Trade Deadline: Red Wings reportedly interested in moving Tatar or Nyquist, but not both.
LOCAL:
- Boil Water Advisory: Livonia remains under boil water advisory; public schools closed Friday.
- Detroit: 3 suspects due in court on murder charges in fatal shooting at Greektown Hotel.
- Roads: Michigan House pushes for $175 million in funding to repair roads.
- Ypsilanti: Postal Service vows to fix issues with mail delivery.
- Potholes: Why are Ohio's roads better than Michigan's roads?.
- Michigan Lottery: Man wins $300K on Instant Keno game.
- Weather: Icy conditions possible.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Washington: 'Hero dog' beaten, shot 3 times while protecting teen from burglars, family says.
- Nikolas Cruz: Callers warned authorities about Florida shooter's threats and guns.
- Turpin Parents: Couple accused of torturing children to appear in court.
- Stoneman Douglas High: With mixed emotions following shooting, teachers head back to school.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President to deliver CPAC speech.
- North Korea: Trump to announce new sanctions.
- Supreme Court: Justice Thomas, conservatives impatient at Supreme Court's inaction on 2nd Amendment.
- Gun Control: Democrats take gun control demands to suburban House races.
- National Rifle Association: Trump defends NRA as 'patriots' who want to 'do the right thing'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Carrie Underwood: Singer's husband shuts down talk of troubled marriage.
- Quincy Jones: Music legend sorry for his lack of filter in two viral interviews.
- Brendan Fraser: Actor accuses HFPA member of groping him in 2003.
SPORTS:
- NHL Trade Deadline: Red Wings reportedly interested in moving Tatar or Nyquist, but not both.
- Olympics: Update from Olympic snowboarder Kyle Mack's mother ahead of Big Air.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
