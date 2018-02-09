TOP STORIES Friday, February 9, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Weather: 6 to 9 inches of snow expected across SE Michigan.
- Detroit: Police search for missing 3-year-old girl taken by non-custodial mother.
- Budget Bill: Congress votes to reopen government, passes budget deal.
- Olympics: The 2018 Winter Olympics are here.
LOCAL:
- Detroit Metro Airport: More than 200 flights canceled.
- Oakland Township: Defenders learn new info about former Oakland professor found guilty of running drug house.
- Winter Storm: Michigan State Police issues travel warning, 'Stay home if you can'.
- Larry Nassar: Former doctor sentenced for child pornography and sexual abuse is now housed at prison in Milan, Michigan.
- Warren: Teen girl describes alleged rape by classmate in school stairwell.
- Detroit's East Side: 17-year-old seriously injured after shooter targets car full of children.
- Weather: 6 to 9 inches of snow expected across SE Michigan.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Stock Market: Here's what happened during stock market's wild week.
- Illinois: Governor denies clemency for veteran facing deportation.
- Asteroid: Small asteroid will pass very close to Earth on Friday.
- Twitter: Social media giant failed to remove hundreds of Russian propaganda videos aimed at Americans.
- US Olympics: Aly Raisman skeptical US Olympics investigation will be independent or comprehensive.
POLITICS:
- Mitch McConnell: Senate majority leader officially tees up immigration debate next week.
- Fake News: Parliament committee comes to U.S. for hearing on fake news, Russia.
- Rob Porter: Ex-wife says former-White House aide asked her to 'downplay' posts describing abuse.
- John Kelly: White House chief of staff sends staff email condemning domestic violence.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Aaron Paul: 'Breaking Bad' star is a new dad.
- Kate Upton: Supermodel breaks her silence on alleged harassment by Paul Marciano.
- Fifty Shades Freed: Film ties up tedious trilogy.
SPORTS:
- Olympics Opening Ceremony: Tonga's famous flag bearer Pita Taufatofua achieves his 'impossible dream'.
- Russia: Last ditch Olympics appeal by Russian athletes rejected.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
