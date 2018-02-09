News

TOP STORIES Friday, February 9, 2018

By Brian Newlin
4 TO KNOW: 

  • Weather6 to 9 inches of snow expected across SE Michigan.
LOCAL

  • Detroit Metro Airport: More than 200 flights canceled.
  • Oakland Township: Defenders learn new info about former Oakland professor found guilty of running drug house.
  • Winter StormMichigan State Police issues travel warning, 'Stay home if you can'.
  • Larry Nassar: Former doctor sentenced for child pornography and sexual abuse is now housed at prison in Milan, Michigan.
  • Warren: Teen girl describes alleged rape by classmate in school stairwell.
  • Detroit's East Side: 17-year-old seriously injured after shooter targets car full of children.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Stock Market: Here's what happened during stock market's wild week.
  • Illinois: Governor denies clemency for veteran facing deportation.
  • Asteroid: Small asteroid will pass very close to Earth on Friday.
  • Twitter: Social media giant failed to remove hundreds of Russian propaganda videos aimed at Americans.
  • US Olympics: Aly Raisman skeptical US Olympics investigation will be independent or comprehensive.

POLITICS:

  • Mitch McConnell: Senate majority leader officially tees up immigration debate next week.
  • Fake News: Parliament committee comes to U.S. for hearing on fake news, Russia.
  • Rob Porter: Ex-wife says former-White House aide asked her to 'downplay' posts describing abuse.
  • John Kelly: White House chief of staff sends staff email condemning domestic violence.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Olympics Opening Ceremony: Tonga's famous flag bearer Pita Taufatofua achieves his 'impossible dream'.
  • Russia: Last ditch Olympics appeal by Russian athletes rejected.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

