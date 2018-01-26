News

TOP STORIES Friday, January 26, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Ray Township: New Haven school bus involved in deadly crash; stretch of North Avenue closed.
  • USA Gymnastics: Board given 6 days to resign.
  • University of Michigan: Police investigating after university doctor fired for alleged sexual misconduct.
  • Trump: President pushes 'America First' in Davos.

LOCAL

  • Ray Township: New Haven school bus involved in deadly crash; stretch of North Avenue closed.
  • University of Michigan: Police investigating after university doctor fired for alleged sexual misconduct.
  • Royal OakVideo shows fire burning at Holiday Market.
  • Canton TownshipBank robbery suspect in custody after standoff with police.
  • Southwest DetroitDTE worker shot during service call.
  • Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man wins $300K on scratch off ticket.
  • Detroit's East Side: Police officer still in hospital after shooting.
  • WeatherClear and cool Friday across Metro Detroit.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • USA Gymnastics: Board given 6 days to resign.
  • KentuckyClasses resume ahead of funerals for school shooting victims.
  • Hawaii: Employee who sent false missile alert not cooperating.
  • Texas: Escaped inmate arrested running back to jail with bag of booze, food.
  • Baltimore: Police officer indicted for tampering with evidence.

POLITICS:

  • Robert Mueller: Cabinet secretaries downplay news of Trump effort to fire Mueller.
  • Trump: President pushes 'America First' in Davos.
  • Immigration: Trump's plan would reshape US immigration dramatically.
  • DACA: Trump expresses openness to shifting DACA deadline.
  • Joe Kennedy: Rising star representative to give Democrats' response to Trump's State of the Union.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Faster Horses: 2018 lineup for Michigan country music festival released.
  • Guggenheim: Art museum reportedly offered the White House a golden toilet.
  • Elton John: Musician denounces lack of 'due process' in #MeToo movement.

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.