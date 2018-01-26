TOP STORIES Friday, January 26, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Ray Township: New Haven school bus involved in deadly crash; stretch of North Avenue closed.
- USA Gymnastics: Board given 6 days to resign.
- University of Michigan: Police investigating after university doctor fired for alleged sexual misconduct.
- Trump: President pushes 'America First' in Davos.
LOCAL:
- Royal Oak: Video shows fire burning at Holiday Market.
- Canton Township: Bank robbery suspect in custody after standoff with police.
- Southwest Detroit: DTE worker shot during service call.
- Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man wins $300K on scratch off ticket.
- Detroit's East Side: Police officer still in hospital after shooting.
- Weather: Clear and cool Friday across Metro Detroit.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Kentucky: Classes resume ahead of funerals for school shooting victims.
- Hawaii: Employee who sent false missile alert not cooperating.
- Texas: Escaped inmate arrested running back to jail with bag of booze, food.
- Baltimore: Police officer indicted for tampering with evidence.
POLITICS:
- Robert Mueller: Cabinet secretaries downplay news of Trump effort to fire Mueller.
- Immigration: Trump's plan would reshape US immigration dramatically.
- DACA: Trump expresses openness to shifting DACA deadline.
- Joe Kennedy: Rising star representative to give Democrats' response to Trump's State of the Union.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Faster Horses: 2018 lineup for Michigan country music festival released.
- Guggenheim: Art museum reportedly offered the White House a golden toilet.
- Elton John: Musician denounces lack of 'due process' in #MeToo movement.
SPORTS:
- NBA Trade Deadline: Latest trade rumors, news, buzz.
- NHL All-Star Weekend: Time, full schedule, TV info, rosters.
- Red Wings: DeBrincat's hat trick lifts Blackhawks over Detroit 5-1.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
