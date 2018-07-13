News

TOP STORIES Friday, July 13, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Argument leads to 14-year-old boy being shot on Sturtevant Street.
  • Northville Township: Woman stabbed; man arrested after hourslong standoff.
  • Grand Prix: Organizers fight to keep race on Belle Isle.
  • Bloomfield Township: Oakland Hills Country Club is renovating its 100-year-old South golf course.
  • Build-A-Bear: Sale shuts down after promotion causes chaos at Metro Detroit malls.
  • Inkster: Driver killed, passenger injured in shooting, police say.
  • Troy: Employee puts HR representative in choke hold, stabs her with pen while resigning from Troy company.
  • Detroit: Police called to home with 10 children inside for 16th time this year.
  • Defenders: Convicted Detroit drug dealer busted on crack charge 1 day after getting rare second chance.
  • WeatherFew morning showers, then humidity increases Friday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • West Virginia: Woman bit off fingertip because victim was twerking on her, prosecutor says.
  • Johnson & Johnson: $4.69 billion verdict against Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder.
  • Ticks: Wisconsin reports first death from Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
  • Los Angeles CountyWoman charged with attempted murder of 91-year-old.
  • Emmett Till: One question that can't be answered as case is reopened.

POLITICS:

  • Trump: President Trump and British PM May hold joint press conference.
  • Queen ElizabethPresident Trump to meet Queen Elizabeth for tea.
  • Senate Race: 2 states move toward Democrats.
  • Wilbur Ross: Commerce secretary admits to 'errors' in failing to divest assets.
  • Immigration58 immigrant children reunited as government reconnects families.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Red Wings agree with Mantha on 2-year, $6.6 million contract.
  • Serena Williams: Tennis star reaches Wimbledon final to continue fairytale comeback.
  • Dejan Lovren: Former child refugee to play in World Cup final.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

