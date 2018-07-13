TOP STORIES Friday, July 13, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Argument leads to 14-year-old boy being shot on Sturtevant Street.
- Northville Township: Woman stabbed; man arrested after hourslong standoff.
- Grand Prix: Organizers fight to keep race on Belle Isle.
- Bloomfield Township: Oakland Hills Country Club is renovating its 100-year-old South golf course.
- Build-A-Bear: Sale shuts down after promotion causes chaos at Metro Detroit malls.
- Inkster: Driver killed, passenger injured in shooting, police say.
- Troy: Employee puts HR representative in choke hold, stabs her with pen while resigning from Troy company.
- Detroit: Police called to home with 10 children inside for 16th time this year.
- Defenders: Convicted Detroit drug dealer busted on crack charge 1 day after getting rare second chance.
- Weather: Few morning showers, then humidity increases Friday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- West Virginia: Woman bit off fingertip because victim was twerking on her, prosecutor says.
- Johnson & Johnson: $4.69 billion verdict against Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder.
- Ticks: Wisconsin reports first death from Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
- Los Angeles County: Woman charged with attempted murder of 91-year-old.
- Emmett Till: One question that can't be answered as case is reopened.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President Trump and British PM May hold joint press conference.
- Queen Elizabeth: President Trump to meet Queen Elizabeth for tea.
- Senate Race: 2 states move toward Democrats.
- Wilbur Ross: Commerce secretary admits to 'errors' in failing to divest assets.
- Immigration: 58 immigrant children reunited as government reconnects families.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Anthony Bourdain: TV personality earns posthumous Emmy nominations.
- Ariana Grande: Actress on why she refuses to 'shut up and sing'.
- Sandra Oh: Actress makes history with Emmy nod.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Red Wings agree with Mantha on 2-year, $6.6 million contract.
- Serena Williams: Tennis star reaches Wimbledon final to continue fairytale comeback.
- Dejan Lovren: Former child refugee to play in World Cup final.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
