TOP STORIES Friday, July 20, 2018

LOCAL

  • Michigan Election: Democratic candidates for Michigan governor debate in Detroit.
  • Pontiac: Man fatally shot at Newman Court Apartments.
  • Defenders: Detroit father of 12 imprisoned on drug charges says 2 corrupt DPD officers framed him.
  • Detroit: Thieves steal lawn equipment used by nonprofit to help seniors, veterans, disabled.
  • Sterling Heights: Teen charged in mother's murder at Sterling Heights apartment.
  • Detroit: Taylor residents caught dumping UHaul truck full of trash in Detroit.
  • Westland: Woman caught on video stealing milk jug arrested after Westland police recognize her from viral post.
  • WeatherChance for strong to severe storms on Friday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Missouri: Storm sinks duck boat, killing 13, including children.
  • Health: Foodborne illness may be on the rise, here's why.
  • Parkland: Florida site of school massacre to get a therapy dog.
  • Iowa: 27 reported tornadoes rip through state.
  • GunsAmericans can legally download 3-D printed guns starting next month.

POLITICS:

  • Michigan Election: Democratic candidates for Michigan governor debate in Detroit.
  • Russia: Moscow 'open' to Putin visiting Trump in Washington.
  • Trade: Trump ready to hit all Chinese imports with tariffs.
  • Rod Rosenstein: Deputy attorney general says 2016 Russian attack 1 tree in ‘growing forest'.
  • Immigration1,606 parents possibly eligible for reunification with kids.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Mark Wahlberg: Actor buying auto dealership in Ohio.
  • XXXTentacion: Rapper had $50,000 on him when shot dead.
  • Paramount: Powell fired as president of Paramount Television.

SPORTS:

  • Chris Chelios: Hall of Fame defenseman is leaving his advisory role with Red Wings.
  • NFL: Anthem policy shelved amid Players Association talks.
  • Brittany Lincicome: LPGA star 'happy' after PGA Tour debut.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

