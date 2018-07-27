TOP STORIES Friday, July 27, 2018

News

  • Kalamazoo County: 2 Southwestern Michigan communities told to stop using PFAS contaminated water.
  • Ann Arbor: Man charged in murder of retired University of Michigan professor due in court.
  • Northern California: Fast-growing wildfire moves into Redding; 1 killed.
  • Trump: President disputes Cohen claim he knew of Trump Tower meeting.

LOCAL

  • Kalamazoo County: 2 Southwestern Michigan communities told to stop using PFAS contaminated water.
  • Health: The hidden danger in the Great Lakes.
  • Lansing: Michigan parents accused of locking 5 young children in 'dungeon'.
  • Ann Arbor: Man charged in murder of retired University of Michigan professor due in court.
  • Wayne: Families run for lives after duplex homes catch fire.
  • DTE Energy: 18,000 customers without power due to weather, equipment problems.
  • Defenders: Former drug dealers Johnny 'Little Man' Curry, 'White Boy' Rick give back to Detroit neighborhoods.
  • Detroit: 27-year-old off-duty police officer, girlfriend killed in crash on Woodward Avenue.
  • WeatherCooler Friday with chance for scattered showers.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Northern California: Fast-growing wildfire moves into Redding; 1 killed.
  • Milwaukee: Veteran police officer shot to death while pursuing suspect.
  • Washington: 12-year-old girl uses CPR to save baby brother who fell in septic tank, firefighters say.
  • Georgia: Cops fired after appearing to use coin flip app​​​​​​​.
  • Blood MoonThe blood moon lunar eclipse is here (and so is Mars).

POLITICS:

  • Trump: President disputes Cohen claim he knew of Trump Tower meeting.
  • North Korea: North Korea hands over possible remains of American war dead.
  • Stormy Daniels: Emails suggest Columbus police may have targeted adult film star.
  • Claire McCaskill: Missouri Democratic senator says attempted Russia hacking on her office 'not successful'.
  • NATOBill would prevent Trump from exiting NATO without Senate approval.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Nick Jonas: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra engaged? Fans freak out.
  • Roseanne: Comedian calls racist tweet 'big misunderstanding'.
  • Seth Rogen: Comedic actor steps in as voice of Vancouver's public transit.

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

