TOP STORIES Friday, July 27, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Kalamazoo County: 2 Southwestern Michigan communities told to stop using PFAS contaminated water.
- Ann Arbor: Man charged in murder of retired University of Michigan professor due in court.
- Northern California: Fast-growing wildfire moves into Redding; 1 killed.
- Trump: President disputes Cohen claim he knew of Trump Tower meeting.
LOCAL:
- Health: The hidden danger in the Great Lakes.
- Lansing: Michigan parents accused of locking 5 young children in 'dungeon'.
- Wayne: Families run for lives after duplex homes catch fire.
- DTE Energy: 18,000 customers without power due to weather, equipment problems.
- Defenders: Former drug dealers Johnny 'Little Man' Curry, 'White Boy' Rick give back to Detroit neighborhoods.
- Detroit: 27-year-old off-duty police officer, girlfriend killed in crash on Woodward Avenue.
- Weather: Cooler Friday with chance for scattered showers.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Milwaukee: Veteran police officer shot to death while pursuing suspect.
- Washington: 12-year-old girl uses CPR to save baby brother who fell in septic tank, firefighters say.
- Georgia: Cops fired after appearing to use coin flip app.
- Blood Moon: The blood moon lunar eclipse is here (and so is Mars).
POLITICS:
- North Korea: North Korea hands over possible remains of American war dead.
- Stormy Daniels: Emails suggest Columbus police may have targeted adult film star.
- Claire McCaskill: Missouri Democratic senator says attempted Russia hacking on her office 'not successful'.
- NATO: Bill would prevent Trump from exiting NATO without Senate approval.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Nick Jonas: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra engaged? Fans freak out.
- Roseanne: Comedian calls racist tweet 'big misunderstanding'.
- Seth Rogen: Comedic actor steps in as voice of Vancouver's public transit.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Pitching prospect Kyle Funkhouser out for year with foot injury.
- New York Yankees: Yankees acquire Happ from Blue Jays.
- Jerry Jones: Cowboys owner says Trump 'problematic' for NFL.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
