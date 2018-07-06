TOP STORIES Friday, July 6, 2018

News

  • Detroit Public Schools: Video shows Detroit high school administrator slamming 14-year-old student on ground.
  • Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert: FBI offers $25K reward for info in 2013 hit-and-run crash that killed Michigan woman.
  • Ohio State University: Ex-athletes say OSU physician groped, ogled men for years.
  • Thailand: Cave rescuers face race against time as oxygen levels drop.

LOCAL

  • Monroe County: Mother of teens killed by pickup truck remembers children's big goals.
  • Golden Township: Man injured riding on Silver Lake Sand Dunes sues Michigan jeep rental company for $7.5M.
  • Beaches: 30 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels.
  • Redford Township: Power outage causes tornado siren false alarm.
  • Sterling Heights: Woman arrives home to backyard destroyed by SUV that drove off Van Dyke expressway.
  • Defenders: Michigan State Police attempt to identify Metro Detroit woman who doesn't remember her identity.
  • Michigan Lottery: Man plans to buy new home after winning $500K on scratch off ticket.
  • WeatherHere's what to expect this weekend.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Ohio State University: Ex-athletes say OSU physician groped, ogled men for years.
  • Thailand: Cave rescuers face race against time as oxygen levels drop.
  • Dallas: Mom shoots alleged carjacker.
  • WeatherHeat wave to threaten millions this weekend.
  • Immigration: Mother, daughter reunited after 55 days apart.

POLITICS:

  • Supreme CourtAs Trump nears decision, expect talk of family, sports or fish.
  • Trump: President takes swipe at #MeToo.
  • Trade: China says U.S. has started 'the biggest trade war' in history.
  • North Korea: Pompeo seeking progress in North Korea as US struggles to craft strategy.
  • Michael CohenLongtime Trump confidant hires Clinton lawyer Lanny Davis.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Chris Brown: Singer arrested in Florida.
  • Ed Schultz: Veteran broadcaster and former MSNBC host dies at 64.
  • Ariana Grande: Singer didn't find Pete Davidson's Manchester joke funny.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

