TOP STORIES Friday, July 6, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit Public Schools: Video shows Detroit high school administrator slamming 14-year-old student on ground.
- Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert: FBI offers $25K reward for info in 2013 hit-and-run crash that killed Michigan woman.
- Ohio State University: Ex-athletes say OSU physician groped, ogled men for years.
- Thailand: Cave rescuers face race against time as oxygen levels drop.
LOCAL:
- Monroe County: Mother of teens killed by pickup truck remembers children's big goals.
- Golden Township: Man injured riding on Silver Lake Sand Dunes sues Michigan jeep rental company for $7.5M.
- Beaches: 30 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels.
- Redford Township: Power outage causes tornado siren false alarm.
- Sterling Heights: Woman arrives home to backyard destroyed by SUV that drove off Van Dyke expressway.
- Defenders: Michigan State Police attempt to identify Metro Detroit woman who doesn't remember her identity.
- Michigan Lottery: Man plans to buy new home after winning $500K on scratch off ticket.
- Weather: Here's what to expect this weekend.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Dallas: Mom shoots alleged carjacker.
- Weather: Heat wave to threaten millions this weekend.
- Immigration: Mother, daughter reunited after 55 days apart.
POLITICS:
- Supreme Court: As Trump nears decision, expect talk of family, sports or fish.
- Trump: President takes swipe at #MeToo.
- Trade: China says U.S. has started 'the biggest trade war' in history.
- North Korea: Pompeo seeking progress in North Korea as US struggles to craft strategy.
- Michael Cohen: Longtime Trump confidant hires Clinton lawyer Lanny Davis.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Chris Brown: Singer arrested in Florida.
- Ed Schultz: Veteran broadcaster and former MSNBC host dies at 64.
- Ariana Grande: Singer didn't find Pete Davidson's Manchester joke funny.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Rangers beat Tigers 7-5.
- Dan Gilbert: Report says Gilbert is part of group trying to buy Sports Illustrated.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
