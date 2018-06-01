News

TOP STORIES Friday, June 1, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Redford Township: Fire burns at Western Golf and Country Club.
  • Fiat Chrysler: CEO laying out future of company.
  • Detroit: 2 women sentenced for murder of O'Reilly Auto Parts store manager.
  • Gun Violence: Downtown rally to address rash of gun violence in Detroit.

LOCAL

  • Redford Township: Fire burns at Western Golf and Country Club.
  • Detroit: 2 women sentenced for murder of O'Reilly Auto Parts store manager.
  • Traffic: I-75 exit ramps close for 13-mile stretch as part of Rouge Bridge project.
  • Gun Violence: Downtown rally to address rash of gun violence in Detroit.
  • AT&T: Michigan AT&T workers among thousands participating in strike across 5 states.
  • Prescription Drugs: 3 pharmacists, 2 'recruiters,' doctor charged in $9.6M prescription drug scheme in Metro Detroit.
  • Farmington Hills: Dashcam catches rollover crash on I-275 after high-speed police chase.
  • Pittsfield Township: Frantic 911 calls after tow truck driver killed in crash on EB I-94 at US-23.
  • WeatherWarm with a few more showers Friday.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Fiat Chrysler: CEO laying out future of company.
  • SeattleYouTube user arrested after livestreaming bomb threat hoax at University of Washington, police say.
  • Hawaii: Residents face arrest as lava threatens homes.
  • New Jersey: Police officer charged after alleged assault of hospital patient.
  • Guns: Alabama will allow trained school administrators to be armed.

POLITICS:

  • Trade: Can US-China talks calm global trade war fears?
  • Samantha Bee: Trump says comedian should be fired over Ivanka slur.
  • Michael Cohen: Audiotapes of lawyer threatening journalist released.
  • Jeff Sessions: Trump pressured attorney general on multiple occasions to overturn recusal.
  • Russia: Russia investigation cost nears $17 million since last May.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Samantha Bee: Trump says comedian should be fired over Ivanka slur.
  • Kanye West: Artist releases new album, Ye.
  • Roseanne: Comedian says she 'begged' ABC to save her show.

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.