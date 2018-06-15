News

TOP STORIES Friday, June 15, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

LOCAL

  • Traffic: Here is the Metro Detroit weekend road construction schedule for June 15-18.
  • Michigan State University: Trustee Brian Mosallam calls for President Engler to resign.
  • Detroit: Man fatally shot at gas station at 7 Mile, Chalmers.
  • Mike Pence: Vice president visiting Michigan today for Schuette fundraiser, tax event.
  • Immigration: Hundreds rally at ICE center in Detroit to call for end to deportations that separate families.
  • Pontiac: Volunteers build playground at Oakland County shelter in honor of teen who died in crash.
  • Wixom: Mother grieves loss of son killed in hit-and-run as man accused of hitting him learns charges.
  • Bloomfield Township: Police seek pair wanted in connection with theft of cameras from Target.
  • WeatherNice Friday with storm chances for Father's Day weekend.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Florida: 2 fall from 34 feet, multiple injuries reported after roller coaster derails.
  • Pennsylvania: National Weather Service to determine if tornado hit Pennsylvania town.
  • Immigration: What it's like where the US is holding 1,400 immigrant children.
  • Zachary CruzBrother of Parkland shooter says failure to stop shooting 'haunts me'.
  • Arizona: Police video shows officers punch, mock suspect.

POLITICS:

  • Tariffs: Trump announces tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.
  • China: Country says 'the US has launched a trade war'.
  • Steve Scalise: House Majority Whip records first out in return to charity game.
  • Putin: US and Russia 'exploring' possible Trump-Putin meeting.
  • John McCain: Senator criticizes 'parroting' of North Korean talking points.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Toronto: Banksy print stolen from exhibit, police say.
  • Pittsburgh: Post-Gazette fires editorial cartoonist.
  • Seth Rogen: Actor admits Trump-Kim summit looked like his movie.

SPORTS:

  • World Cup: Russia opens World Cup with thumping of Saudi Arabia.
  • Conor McGregor: Mixed martial arts star expresses regret over bus brawl.
  • US Open: Savage Shinnecock Hills humbles golf stars.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

