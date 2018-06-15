TOP STORIES Friday, June 15, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan State University: Trustee Brian Mosallam calls for President Engler to resign.
- Mike Pence: Vice president visiting Michigan today for Schuette fundraiser, tax event.
- Tariffs: Trump announces tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.
- Immigration: Hundreds rally at ICE center in Detroit to call for end to deportations that separate families.
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Here is the Metro Detroit weekend road construction schedule for June 15-18.
- Detroit: Man fatally shot at gas station at 7 Mile, Chalmers.
- Pontiac: Volunteers build playground at Oakland County shelter in honor of teen who died in crash.
- Wixom: Mother grieves loss of son killed in hit-and-run as man accused of hitting him learns charges.
- Bloomfield Township: Police seek pair wanted in connection with theft of cameras from Target.
- Weather: Nice Friday with storm chances for Father's Day weekend.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florida: 2 fall from 34 feet, multiple injuries reported after roller coaster derails.
- Pennsylvania: National Weather Service to determine if tornado hit Pennsylvania town.
- Immigration: What it's like where the US is holding 1,400 immigrant children.
- Zachary Cruz: Brother of Parkland shooter says failure to stop shooting 'haunts me'.
- Arizona: Police video shows officers punch, mock suspect.
POLITICS:
- China: Country says 'the US has launched a trade war'.
- Steve Scalise: House Majority Whip records first out in return to charity game.
- Putin: US and Russia 'exploring' possible Trump-Putin meeting.
- John McCain: Senator criticizes 'parroting' of North Korean talking points.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Toronto: Banksy print stolen from exhibit, police say.
- Pittsburgh: Post-Gazette fires editorial cartoonist.
- Seth Rogen: Actor admits Trump-Kim summit looked like his movie.
SPORTS:
- World Cup: Russia opens World Cup with thumping of Saudi Arabia.
- Conor McGregor: Mixed martial arts star expresses regret over bus brawl.
- US Open: Savage Shinnecock Hills humbles golf stars.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
