TOP STORIES Friday, June 22, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan State University: Board of Trustees to vote on Nassar settlement; vote to fire Engler fails.
- Great Lakes: Trump scraps Obama policy on protecting US oceans, Great Lakes.
- Westland: Wayne County sells 'haunted' Eloise complex to developers for $1.
- Weather: How much will rain will we see in Metro Detroit this weekend?
LOCAL:
- Beaches: 8 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels.
- Grosse Pointe Park: Driver smashes into 'Howlers and Growlers', steals ATM.
- Livonia: Police chase starts in Westland, ends with violent crash in Livonia.
- Fireworks: Where to see shows, events in your area.
- Detroit: Police bust scheme to tail 'high rollers' from Detroit casinos, crash into them on freeway for money.
- Health: Person with contagious case of measles might have exposed others at DTW or in Ann Arbor.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- US Military: Suspected Chinese lasers target US aircraft over the Pacific, US military source says.
- SpaceX: Falcon Heavy rocket lands $130 million military contract.
- Health: Herpes virus may play role in Alzheimer's, study says.
- California: Couple accused of torturing malnourished children to stand trial.
- Facebook: Campaign reuniting immigrant families won't stop.
POLITICS:
- Immigration: 'Are my parents OK? Where are they?' Immigrant kids' first questions when they arrive in a New York.
- Trump: President says GOP should 'stop wasting their time on immigration' until after midterms.
- Jeff Sessions: Attorney general changes tone on family separations at the border.
- US Navy: Top US Navy leader resigns amid misconduct probe.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Roseanne: 'The Conners' is happening, without Roseanne Barr, ABC says.
- Chris Hardwick: Chloe Dykstra speaks out after host denies abuse.
- Demi Lovato: Singer opens up about relapse in candid single 'Sober'.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Pistons: Pistons draft Miami's Brown, trade for Creighton's Thomas.
- NBA Mock Draft: Where will Michigan, Michigan State players land?
- World Cup: Croatia pushes Argentina to brink of World Cup elimination.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
