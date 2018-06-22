TOP STORIES Friday, June 22, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Michigan State University: Board of Trustees to vote on Nassar settlement; vote to fire Engler fails.
  • Westland: Wayne County sells 'haunted' Eloise complex to developers for $1.
  • Beaches: 8 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels.
  • Grosse Pointe Park: Driver smashes into 'Howlers and Growlers', steals ATM.
  • Great Lakes: Trump scraps Obama policy on protecting US oceans, Great Lakes.
  • Livonia: Police chase starts in Westland, ends with violent crash in Livonia.
  • Fireworks: Where to see shows, events in your area.
  • Detroit: Police bust scheme to tail 'high rollers' from Detroit casinos, crash into them on freeway for money.
  • Health: Person with contagious case of measles might have exposed others at DTW or in Ann Arbor.
  • WeatherHow much will rain will we see in Metro Detroit this weekend?

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • US MilitarySuspected Chinese lasers target US aircraft over the Pacific, US military source says.
  • SpaceX: Falcon Heavy rocket lands $130 million military contract.
  • Health: Herpes virus may play role in Alzheimer's, study says.
  • California: Couple accused of torturing malnourished children to stand trial.
  • Facebook: Campaign reuniting immigrant families won't stop.

POLITICS:

  • Great Lakes: Trump scraps Obama policy on protecting US oceans, Great Lakes.
  • Immigration: 'Are my parents OK? Where are they?' Immigrant kids' first questions when they arrive in a New York.
  • Trump: President says GOP should 'stop wasting their time on immigration' until after midterms.
  • Jeff Sessions: Attorney general changes tone on family separations at the border.
  • US Navy: Top US Navy leader resigns amid misconduct probe.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Roseanne: 'The Conners' is happening, without Roseanne Barr, ABC says.
  • Chris Hardwick: Chloe Dykstra speaks out after host denies abuse.
  • Demi Lovato: Singer opens up about relapse in candid single 'Sober'.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Pistons: Pistons draft Miami's Brown, trade for Creighton's Thomas.
  • NBA Mock Draft: Where will Michigan, Michigan State players land?
  • World Cup: Croatia pushes Argentina to brink of World Cup elimination.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

