TOP STORIES Friday, June 8, 2018

- Anthony Bourdain: Chef, television personality dead at 61; death ruled suicide.
- Pontiac: Foul play suspected after body of 20-year-old man pulled from Osmun Lake.
- US State Department: US expands China health alert after acoustic incident.
- Weather: Rain, thunderstorms possible through weekend.
LOCAL:
- Detroit's East Side: 34-year-old man seriously hurt in shooting on E. Jefferson Avenue.
- Anthony Bourdain: Television personality was working on Detroit documentary before his death.
- Traffic: Northbound I-275 closed at Ford Road in Canton Township for fatal crash investigation.
- Sterling Heights: Man saves stranger's life when he stops breathing while golfing.
- Missing: 15-year-old girl missing for 3 weeks after running away from home on Detroit's east side.
- Traffic: Westbound I-696 to be closed between Dequindre, Telegraph roads this weekend.
- Detroit: Man sentenced to 25-50 years for killing girlfriend as children looked on.
- Southwest Detroit: Mother of 7 wins battle with Southwest Detroit gas station over bad gasoline.
- Westland: Westland Lutheran High School assistant principal resigns amid police investigation.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Pulse Shooting: Victims sue city of Orlando, 31 officers.
- North Carolina: Pizzeria employee mixed rat poison in cheese to be served to customers, police say.
- Apple: Company warns suppliers that iPhone demand falling.
- Hawaii: Volcano's bubbling lava is enough to cover Manhattan.
- Tesla: NTSB says Tesla driver did not have hands on wheel before fatal crash.
POLITICS:
- James Wolfe: Veteran of Senate Intel Committee charged with lying in leak investigation.
- Melania Trump: President Trump talks about Melania Trump's 'operation'.
- Muhammad Ali: Trump floats posthumous pardon for legendary boxer.
- Betsy DeVos: Dems ask DeVos, "Why school safety panel not focusing on guns?"
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Anthony Bourdain: Chef, television personality dead at 61; death ruled suicide.
- Kim Kardashian: Reality star says she felt 'connection' to Alice Johnson.
- Oprah Winfrey: New exhibit honoring TV star's legacy opens in DC.
SPORTS:
- Stanley Cup: Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup for first time in franchise history.
- Detroit Tigers: Martin home run, big 1st inning lift Tigers over Red Sox 7-2.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
