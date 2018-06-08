News

TOP STORIES Friday, June 8, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Anthony Bourdain: Chef, television personality dead at 61; death ruled suicide.
  • Pontiac: Foul play suspected after body of 20-year-old man pulled from Osmun Lake.
  • US State Department: US expands China health alert after acoustic incident.
  • WeatherRain, thunderstorms possible through weekend.

LOCAL

  • Detroit's East Side: 34-year-old man seriously hurt in shooting on E. Jefferson Avenue.
  • Anthony Bourdain: Television personality was working on Detroit documentary before his death.
  • Traffic: Northbound I-275 closed at Ford Road in Canton Township for fatal crash investigation.
  • Sterling Heights: Man saves stranger's life when he stops breathing while golfing.
  • Missing: 15-year-old girl missing for 3 weeks after running away from home on Detroit's east side.
  • Traffic: Westbound I-696 to be closed between Dequindre, Telegraph roads this weekend.
  • Detroit: Man sentenced to 25-50 years for killing girlfriend as children looked on.
  • Southwest Detroit: Mother of 7 wins battle with Southwest Detroit gas station over bad gasoline.
  • Westland: Westland Lutheran High School assistant principal resigns amid police investigation.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Pulse Shooting: Victims sue city of Orlando, 31 officers.
  • North Carolina: Pizzeria employee mixed rat poison in cheese to be served to customers, police say.
  • AppleCompany warns suppliers that iPhone demand falling.
  • Hawaii: Volcano's bubbling lava is enough to cover Manhattan.
  • Tesla: NTSB says Tesla driver did not have hands on wheel before fatal crash.

POLITICS:

  • James Wolfe: Veteran of Senate Intel Committee charged with lying in leak investigation.
  • Melania Trump: President Trump talks about Melania Trump's 'operation'.
  • Muhammad Ali: Trump floats posthumous pardon for legendary boxer.
  • Betsy DeVos: Dems ask DeVos, "Why school safety panel not focusing on guns?"

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Kim Kardashian: Reality star says she felt 'connection' to Alice Johnson.
  • Oprah Winfrey: New exhibit honoring TV star's legacy opens in DC.

SPORTS:

  • Stanley Cup: Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup for first time in franchise history.
  • Detroit Tigers: Martin home run, big 1st inning lift Tigers over Red Sox 7-2.
ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

