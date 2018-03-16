News

TOP STORIES Friday, March 16, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Florida: Bridge collapse kills 6; rescue shifts to recovery.
  • Wayne County: New pitch for regional transit plan revealed.
  • Little Caesars Arena: Crowds swarm to Downtown Detroit as city prepares for March Madness.
  • Arizona: Teacher posts salary, sparking national debate.

LOCAL

  • Romulus: No backpacks allowed Friday at Romulus High School after threat.
  • Detroit: Police investigate death of 3-month-old girl.
  • Livonia: Direct Energy employee recorded misrepresenting company while soliciting.
  • Wayne: Distraught mother of toddler found dead in Wayne speaks.
  • Fenton: Man charged after threatening email sent to Nexteer employees.
  • Detroit's West Side: Vigil held for mother fatally shot while sitting in car outside home.
  • WeatherTemps to reach upper 30s later today.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Arizona: Teacher posts salary, sparking national debate.
  • Florida International University: School used time-saving technology to build collapsed bridge.
  • Recall: Johnsonville recalls nearly 110K pounds of sausage product.
  • ArkansasRural Arkansas students were paddled for participating in National Walkout Day, parent says.

POLITICS:

  • North Korea: Sweden pledges to support historic US-North Korea dialogue.
  • Marco RubioSenator heads to scene of Florida bridge collapse.
  • ChinaCountry is cutting its huge stash of US debt.
  • H.R. McMaster: Trump ready to replace McMaster as national security adviser, sources say.
  • Donald Trump Jr.President's son and wife Vanessa are separating.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Spotify: Streaming platform plans to go public on April 3.
  • FortniteDrake and Ninja's 'Fortnite' battle sets a new Twitch record.
  • Rihanna: Singer criticizes Snapchat for ad referencing domestic violence.

SPORTS:

  • NFL Free AgencyLatest Lions news for 2018 free agency period.
  • Tiger Woods: Live score updates from PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational.

