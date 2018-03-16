TOP STORIES Friday, March 16, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Florida: Bridge collapse kills 6; rescue shifts to recovery.
- Wayne County: New pitch for regional transit plan revealed.
- Little Caesars Arena: Crowds swarm to Downtown Detroit as city prepares for March Madness.
- Arizona: Teacher posts salary, sparking national debate.
LOCAL:
- Romulus: No backpacks allowed Friday at Romulus High School after threat.
- Detroit: Police investigate death of 3-month-old girl.
- Livonia: Direct Energy employee recorded misrepresenting company while soliciting.
- Wayne: Distraught mother of toddler found dead in Wayne speaks.
- Fenton: Man charged after threatening email sent to Nexteer employees.
- Detroit's West Side: Vigil held for mother fatally shot while sitting in car outside home.
- Weather: Temps to reach upper 30s later today.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florida: Bridge collapse kills 6; rescue shifts to recovery.
- Arizona: Teacher posts salary, sparking national debate.
- Florida International University: School used time-saving technology to build collapsed bridge.
- Recall: Johnsonville recalls nearly 110K pounds of sausage product.
- Arkansas: Rural Arkansas students were paddled for participating in National Walkout Day, parent says.
POLITICS:
- North Korea: Sweden pledges to support historic US-North Korea dialogue.
- Marco Rubio: Senator heads to scene of Florida bridge collapse.
- China: Country is cutting its huge stash of US debt.
- H.R. McMaster: Trump ready to replace McMaster as national security adviser, sources say.
- Donald Trump Jr.: President's son and wife Vanessa are separating.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Spotify: Streaming platform plans to go public on April 3.
- Fortnite: Drake and Ninja's 'Fortnite' battle sets a new Twitch record.
- Rihanna: Singer criticizes Snapchat for ad referencing domestic violence.
SPORTS:
- NFL Free Agency: Latest Lions news for 2018 free agency period.
- Tiger Woods: Live score updates from PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
