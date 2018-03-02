News

TOP STORIES Friday, March 2, 2018

By Brian Newlin
LOCAL

  • Central Michigan University: 2 people shot at CMU dorm in Mount Pleasant.
  • Snow Totals: Region gets 3-8 inches of snow.
  • Detroit: Homeowner shoots teen who he says was breaking into his home.
  • DTE Energy: 62K customers without power in Metro Detroit due to snow.
  • Utica: Family pulls children out of Utica schools after students, substitute teacher make racist remarks.
  • Detroit: Former Detroit EMT found guilty of willful neglect of duty in 2015 infant death case.
  • Flint: Documentary focusing on Flint police launches on Netflix.
  • WeatherSlushy, icy Friday morning but sunshine is on the way.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • L.L. Bean: Retailer raises minimum age for gun purchases to 21.
  • Billy Graham: Funeral service for late evangelist in Charlotte.
  • Aly RaismanOlympic star files suit against USOC, USA Gymnastics.
  • Southern California: Couple kept children inside wooden box on disheveled property for years, police say.
  • California: Tens of thousands of Californians evacuate as storm brings mudslide risk.

POLITICS:

  • DACAAs deadline looms, what's next?
  • TariffsEurope ready to counter Trump's 'incomprehensible' tariffs.
  • Mike Huckabee: Former Arkansas governor quits country music board amid backlash.
  • Trump: President defends tariffs, says 'trade wars are good'.
  • Orrin Hatch: Senator calls Obamacare supporters 'stupid'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Jeopardy!: Game show ends in sudden death tiebreaker.
SPORTS:

  • University of Michigan: Michigan basketball looks to defend Big Ten Tournament title at Madison Square Garden.
  • Oakland University: Swimming and diving teams are league champs for 40th time in a row.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

