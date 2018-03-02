TOP STORIES Friday, March 2, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Central Michigan University: 2 people shot at CMU dorm in Mount Pleasant.
- Snow Totals: Region gets 3-8 inches of snow.
- DTE Energy: 62K customers without power in Metro Detroit due to snow.
- L.L. Bean: Retailer raises minimum age for gun purchases to 21.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Homeowner shoots teen who he says was breaking into his home.
- DTE Energy: 62K customers without power in Metro Detroit due to snow.
- Utica: Family pulls children out of Utica schools after students, substitute teacher make racist remarks.
- Detroit: Former Detroit EMT found guilty of willful neglect of duty in 2015 infant death case.
- Flint: Documentary focusing on Flint police launches on Netflix.
- Weather: Slushy, icy Friday morning but sunshine is on the way.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Billy Graham: Funeral service for late evangelist in Charlotte.
- Aly Raisman: Olympic star files suit against USOC, USA Gymnastics.
- Southern California: Couple kept children inside wooden box on disheveled property for years, police say.
- California: Tens of thousands of Californians evacuate as storm brings mudslide risk.
POLITICS:
- DACA: As deadline looms, what's next?
- Tariffs: Europe ready to counter Trump's 'incomprehensible' tariffs.
- Mike Huckabee: Former Arkansas governor quits country music board amid backlash.
- Trump: President defends tariffs, says 'trade wars are good'.
- Orrin Hatch: Senator calls Obamacare supporters 'stupid'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Jeopardy!: Game show ends in sudden death tiebreaker.
SPORTS:
- University of Michigan: Michigan basketball looks to defend Big Ten Tournament title at Madison Square Garden.
- Oakland University: Swimming and diving teams are league champs for 40th time in a row.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
