News

TOP STORIES Friday, March 23, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit's West Side: 8-year-old girl shot at gas station; suspect in custody.
  • Van Buren Township: Search for killer continues 9 months after woman found dead in home.
  • Livonia: Governor Snyder tours new Amazon fulfillment center in Livonia for grand opening.
  • NCAA: Michigan basketball dominates Texas A&M, 99-72, to advance to Elite 8.

LOCAL

  • Detroit's West Side: 8-year-old girl shot at gas station; suspect in custody.
  • Van Buren Township: Search for killer continues 9 months after woman found dead in home.
  • Livonia: Governor Snyder tours new Amazon fulfillment center in Livonia for grand opening.
  • Allen Park: Dearborn Heights officer sentenced in fatal crash.
  • Grand Rapids: Kindergartner sexually assaulted by classmates at Michigan school, lawsuit says.
  • School Closings: These Metro Detroit schools are closed Friday due to threats.
  • Department of Natural Resources: State DNR bans open burning in 15 Michigan counties.
  • School Threats: Michigan ranks among top states for school threats after Parkland high school shooting.
  • Saginaw: Police raid mid-Michigan Catholic Diocese while priest faces sex charges.
  • WeatherBright but chilly weather continues Friday, this weekend.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Austin: Bomber showed no remorse in confession video, lawmaker says.
  • Northern CaliforniaCar bursts into flames on US Air Force base.
  • Parkland: Survivors featured on cover of Time magazine.
  • Maryland: School shooting victim to be taken off life support, family says.
  • Sacramento: Protesters block NBA arena over fatal police shooting.

POLITICS:

  • Rod RosensteinDeputy AG on major cyber law enforcement announcement.
  • TrumpPresident threatens to veto omnibus over DACA.
  • John Bolton: New national security advisor has been controversial in the past.
  • Pew ResearchStudy says educated Americans more likely Democrats.
  • Congress: $1.3 trillion spending bill funds government through September.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Queen Latifah: Actress reveals her mother has died.
  • Royal Couple: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Northern Ireland.
  • Chris Evans: Actor is probably done playing Captain America.

SPORTS:

  • Eastern Michigan UniversitySpecial town hall meeting held after EMU cuts 4 sports programs.
  • NCAA: Michigan basketball dominates Texas A&M, 99-72, to advance to Elite 8.
  • Red Wings: Grubauer lifts Capitals to 1-0 win over Red Wings.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.