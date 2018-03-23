TOP STORIES Friday, March 23, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit's West Side: 8-year-old girl shot at gas station; suspect in custody.
- Van Buren Township: Search for killer continues 9 months after woman found dead in home.
- Livonia: Governor Snyder tours new Amazon fulfillment center in Livonia for grand opening.
- NCAA: Michigan basketball dominates Texas A&M, 99-72, to advance to Elite 8.
LOCAL:
- Allen Park: Dearborn Heights officer sentenced in fatal crash.
- Grand Rapids: Kindergartner sexually assaulted by classmates at Michigan school, lawsuit says.
- School Closings: These Metro Detroit schools are closed Friday due to threats.
- Department of Natural Resources: State DNR bans open burning in 15 Michigan counties.
- School Threats: Michigan ranks among top states for school threats after Parkland high school shooting.
- Saginaw: Police raid mid-Michigan Catholic Diocese while priest faces sex charges.
- Weather: Bright but chilly weather continues Friday, this weekend.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Austin: Bomber showed no remorse in confession video, lawmaker says.
- Northern California: Car bursts into flames on US Air Force base.
- Parkland: Survivors featured on cover of Time magazine.
- Maryland: School shooting victim to be taken off life support, family says.
- Sacramento: Protesters block NBA arena over fatal police shooting.
POLITICS:
- Rod Rosenstein: Deputy AG on major cyber law enforcement announcement.
- Trump: President threatens to veto omnibus over DACA.
- John Bolton: New national security advisor has been controversial in the past.
- Pew Research: Study says educated Americans more likely Democrats.
- Congress: $1.3 trillion spending bill funds government through September.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Queen Latifah: Actress reveals her mother has died.
- Royal Couple: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Northern Ireland.
- Chris Evans: Actor is probably done playing Captain America.
SPORTS:
- Eastern Michigan University: Special town hall meeting held after EMU cuts 4 sports programs.
- Red Wings: Grubauer lifts Capitals to 1-0 win over Red Wings.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
