TOP STORIES Friday, March 30, 2018

  • Missing Skelton Brothers: John Skelton's story challenged, but he maintains he gave away missing sons.
  • Roseville: Thieves target neighborhood, ransack 9 cars in 3 days.
  • SpaceXFalcon 9 rocket launch to deliver satellites.
  • David HoggShooting survivor rejects Laura Ingraham's apology for mocking tweet.

LOCAL

  • Detroit Fire Department: Video appearing to show Detroit fire squad dropping people off at Midtown bar raises questions.
  • Roseville: Thieves target neighborhood, ransack 9 cars in 3 days.
  • Fruitport  Township: About 30 dogs believed dead after Michigan kennel fire.
  • Detroit's East Side: Detroit mother shot, killed by abusive boyfriend in murder-suicide.
  • Redford Township: 3 women killed in rollover crash on Telegraph Road.
  • Detroit: Mother arraigned on child abuse charges after 2 young kids found alone in Detroit motel.
  • Northern Michigan: Winter storm could dump nearly 10 inches of snow on Northern Michigan this weekend.
  • Missing: Livonia police seek missing 10-year-old girl.
  • WeatherHigh winds with rain and possibly snow moving in.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Alton Sterling: Decision on officers' discipline expected Friday.
  • New York: Kindergarten teacher showed up to school drunk with cup of vodka-and-lemonade, police say.
  • California: A deported veteran is coming back 'home' after 14 years in Mexico.
  • Kentucky: Off-duty officer shot, killed by impersonator.

POLITICS:

  • SyriaInitial reports say 1 US service member killed in blast.
  • Scott Pruitt: EPA administrator's security included Disneyland, Rose Bowl trips, senator says.
  • AmazonCompany responsible for a huge chunk of the Trump rally.
  • Trump: President told he doesn't need a communications director or chief of staff.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • RoseanneABC is about to announce Season 2 of reboot.
  • Cameron Diaz: Actress says she's 'actually retired'.

SPORTS:

  • Opening DayTigers, Pirates open season at Comerica Park.
  • Final Four: Here's how Michigan basketball can get past Loyola-Chicago in Final Four battle.
  • Red Wings: Red Wings snap 11-game road skid with 6-3 win over Sabres.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

