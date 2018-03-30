TOP STORIES Friday, March 30, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Missing Skelton Brothers: John Skelton's story challenged, but he maintains he gave away missing sons.
- Roseville: Thieves target neighborhood, ransack 9 cars in 3 days.
- SpaceX: Falcon 9 rocket launch to deliver satellites.
- David Hogg: Shooting survivor rejects Laura Ingraham's apology for mocking tweet.
LOCAL:
- Detroit Fire Department: Video appearing to show Detroit fire squad dropping people off at Midtown bar raises questions.
- Roseville: Thieves target neighborhood, ransack 9 cars in 3 days.
- Fruitport Township: About 30 dogs believed dead after Michigan kennel fire.
- Detroit's East Side: Detroit mother shot, killed by abusive boyfriend in murder-suicide.
- Redford Township: 3 women killed in rollover crash on Telegraph Road.
- Detroit: Mother arraigned on child abuse charges after 2 young kids found alone in Detroit motel.
- Northern Michigan: Winter storm could dump nearly 10 inches of snow on Northern Michigan this weekend.
- Missing: Livonia police seek missing 10-year-old girl.
- Weather: High winds with rain and possibly snow moving in.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Alton Sterling: Decision on officers' discipline expected Friday.
- New York: Kindergarten teacher showed up to school drunk with cup of vodka-and-lemonade, police say.
- California: A deported veteran is coming back 'home' after 14 years in Mexico.
- Kentucky: Off-duty officer shot, killed by impersonator.
POLITICS:
- Syria: Initial reports say 1 US service member killed in blast.
- Scott Pruitt: EPA administrator's security included Disneyland, Rose Bowl trips, senator says.
- Amazon: Company responsible for a huge chunk of the Trump rally.
- Trump: President told he doesn't need a communications director or chief of staff.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Roseanne: ABC is about to announce Season 2 of reboot.
- Cameron Diaz: Actress says she's 'actually retired'.
SPORTS:
- Opening Day: Tigers, Pirates open season at Comerica Park.
- Final Four: Here's how Michigan basketball can get past Loyola-Chicago in Final Four battle.
- Red Wings: Red Wings snap 11-game road skid with 6-3 win over Sabres.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
