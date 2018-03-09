TOP STORIES Friday, March 9, 2018

News

By Brian Newlin
LOCAL

  • Detroit: Novi and Farmington Hills police, firefighter uniforms stolen from cleaners.
  • Ypsilanti Township: Warning issued about utility worker impostors after man tries to enter home.
  • Troy: More than 1,000 people attend active shooter response training.
  • Community: 14 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit.
  • Inkster: Woman accused of shooting teenage son during argument.
  • Sterling Heights: Aerial ropes obstacle course slated to open this summer.
  • Detroit's West Side: Murder charge dismissed against man accused of dumping woman's body.
  • WeatherBrief, heavy snow showers Friday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Toys 'R' Us: Company reportedly is considering closing all U.S. stores.
  • Georgia: A sheriff's deputy had his ex-wife arrested because he didn't like what she wrote about him.
  • Washington State: Video shows mother fighting off carjacker; 2 year old was in back seat, police say.
  • Jobs: US hiring surge adds 313K jobs in February, most since July 2016.
  • StudyNearly half of adults admit to shopping while drunk.

POLITICS:

  • North KoreaTrump says he'll meet with Kim Jong Un.
  • HUDSenior adviser says Clinton campaign chairman was Satanist.
  • Wisconsin: Candidate for governor breastfeeds in campaign ad.
  • Nancy PelosiHouse minority leader appears on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.'
  • TariffsTrump's tariffs on aluminum, steel to take effect in 15 days.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • MoPop Festival: 2018 lineup for Detroit's MoPop Festival released.
  • Netflix: Barack Obama in talks with Netflix for 'production' deal.

SPORTS:

  • NCAAWhat seed will Michigan basketball get in the NCAA Tournament?
  • NFL Mock Draft: First round predictions for every team.
  • Red Wings: Golden Knights top Red Wings 4-0.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

