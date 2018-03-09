TOP STORIES Friday, March 9, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Novi and Farmington Hills police, firefighter uniforms stolen from cleaners.
- North Korea: Trump says he'll meet with Kim Jong Un.
- Toys 'R' Us: Company reportedly is considering closing all U.S. stores.
- Ypsilanti Township: Warning issued about utility worker impostors after man tries to enter home.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Novi and Farmington Hills police, firefighter uniforms stolen from cleaners.
- Ypsilanti Township: Warning issued about utility worker impostors after man tries to enter home.
- Troy: More than 1,000 people attend active shooter response training.
- Community: 14 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit.
- Inkster: Woman accused of shooting teenage son during argument.
- Sterling Heights: Aerial ropes obstacle course slated to open this summer.
- Detroit's West Side: Murder charge dismissed against man accused of dumping woman's body.
- Weather: Brief, heavy snow showers Friday.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Toys 'R' Us: Company reportedly is considering closing all U.S. stores.
- Georgia: A sheriff's deputy had his ex-wife arrested because he didn't like what she wrote about him.
- Washington State: Video shows mother fighting off carjacker; 2 year old was in back seat, police say.
- Jobs: US hiring surge adds 313K jobs in February, most since July 2016.
- Study: Nearly half of adults admit to shopping while drunk.
POLITICS:
- North Korea: Trump says he'll meet with Kim Jong Un.
- HUD: Senior adviser says Clinton campaign chairman was Satanist.
- Wisconsin: Candidate for governor breastfeeds in campaign ad.
- Nancy Pelosi: House minority leader appears on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.'
- Tariffs: Trump's tariffs on aluminum, steel to take effect in 15 days.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- MoPop Festival: 2018 lineup for Detroit's MoPop Festival released.
- Nancy Pelosi: House minority leader appears on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.'
- Netflix: Barack Obama in talks with Netflix for 'production' deal.
SPORTS:
- NCAA: What seed will Michigan basketball get in the NCAA Tournament?
- NFL Mock Draft: First round predictions for every team.
- Red Wings: Golden Knights top Red Wings 4-0.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.