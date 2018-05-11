TOP STORIES Friday, May 11, 2018

News

LOCAL

  • Wayne: Hearing for mother's boyfriend accused of torturing, killing 4-year-old Michigan girl.
  • Randi Myles: Popular Detroit radio host loses everything in Westland apartment fire.
  • Dearborn: Dashcam shows wild chase that ended at Beaumont Hospital.
  • Macomb Township: Search for cold case bodies hits day 5.
  • Fraser: City council passes controversial property tax increase that will cost taxpayers hundreds.
  • Troy: Police department's future cat officer diagnosed with feline leukemia.
  • Marijuana: Michigan to now regulate CBD oil as marijuana.
  • West Bloomfield: District warns about student plan to bring avocados to school.
  • Clay Township: Harsens Island residents worry about emergency response time after firehouse closes.
  • WeatherWaves of rain today.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • University of Georgia: Two-headed deer discovered by Minnesota man foraging for wild mushrooms.
  • North Carolina: Officer chokes, slams man at a Waffle House after prom.
  • Arizona: Woman charged with stalking man, sent him 65,000 text messages.
  • FloridaDeputy saves unresponsive baby's life.
  • Hawaii: Authorities to close national park again amid threats of volcanic explosion.

POLITICS:

  • John McCain: Cardin calls on Trump to repudiate aide's joke on 'dying' McCain.
  • Malaysia: New PM says politician jailed on sodomy charges will get royal pardon.
  • RussiaKelly says Trump 'somewhat embarrassed' by Russia probe.
  • Michael Cohen: Alt-right web domain names registered to company that paid Cohen.
  • George W. Bush: Former president touts 'dangers of isolation'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Scott Hutchison: Frightened Rabbit singer's body discovered, identified near South Queensferry.
  • Pulitzer Prize: Board investigates chairman over misconduct allegations.
  • Harvey Weinstein: Disgraced Hollywood mogul's attorney says client is 'lonely and angry'.

SPORTS:

  • NHL: Jets face quick turnaround to host Vegas in Western finals.
  • Matt Patricia: Detroit Lions coach says he 'did nothing wrong' after sexual assault report.
  • Detroit Tigers: These 4 moments are why Detroit Tigers don't have winning record.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

