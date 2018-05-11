TOP STORIES Friday, May 11, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Wayne: Hearing for mother's boyfriend accused of torturing, killing 4-year-old Michigan girl.
- Fraser: City council passes controversial property tax increase that will cost taxpayers hundreds.
- Marijuana: Michigan to now regulate CBD oil as marijuana.
- Weather: Waves of rain today.
LOCAL:
- Wayne: Hearing for mother's boyfriend accused of torturing, killing 4-year-old Michigan girl.
- Randi Myles: Popular Detroit radio host loses everything in Westland apartment fire.
- Dearborn: Dashcam shows wild chase that ended at Beaumont Hospital.
- Macomb Township: Search for cold case bodies hits day 5.
- Fraser: City council passes controversial property tax increase that will cost taxpayers hundreds.
- Troy: Police department's future cat officer diagnosed with feline leukemia.
- Marijuana: Michigan to now regulate CBD oil as marijuana.
- West Bloomfield: District warns about student plan to bring avocados to school.
- Clay Township: Harsens Island residents worry about emergency response time after firehouse closes.
- Weather: Waves of rain today.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- University of Georgia: Two-headed deer discovered by Minnesota man foraging for wild mushrooms.
- North Carolina: Officer chokes, slams man at a Waffle House after prom.
- Arizona: Woman charged with stalking man, sent him 65,000 text messages.
- Florida: Deputy saves unresponsive baby's life.
- Hawaii: Authorities to close national park again amid threats of volcanic explosion.
POLITICS:
- John McCain: Cardin calls on Trump to repudiate aide's joke on 'dying' McCain.
- Malaysia: New PM says politician jailed on sodomy charges will get royal pardon.
- Russia: Kelly says Trump 'somewhat embarrassed' by Russia probe.
- Michael Cohen: Alt-right web domain names registered to company that paid Cohen.
- George W. Bush: Former president touts 'dangers of isolation'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Scott Hutchison: Frightened Rabbit singer's body discovered, identified near South Queensferry.
- Pulitzer Prize: Board investigates chairman over misconduct allegations.
- Harvey Weinstein: Disgraced Hollywood mogul's attorney says client is 'lonely and angry'.
SPORTS:
- NHL: Jets face quick turnaround to host Vegas in Western finals.
- Matt Patricia: Detroit Lions coach says he 'did nothing wrong' after sexual assault report.
- Detroit Tigers: These 4 moments are why Detroit Tigers don't have winning record.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.