TOP STORIES Friday, May 18, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Texas: Active shooter reported at high school in Santa Fe.
  • Downtown Detroit: Fire burns on roof of Marquette Building, future home of Adient.
  • Caesars Windsor: Union vote expected Friday morning.
  • Cile Precetaj: Michigan mother deported to Albania after 18 years in US.

LOCAL

  • Missing: Detroit police searching for missing girl, 14, last seen getting into vehicle with unknown person.
  • Missing: 14-year-old Dream Childress reported missing.
  • Clawson: Another Metro Detroit 7-Eleven robbed.
  • Detroit: Royal Oak man due in court for reckless driving charges in fatal crash on I-75.
  • Detroit: Detroiters paying $7,500 more for auto insurance than Grosse Pointe Park neighbors on same corner.
  • Macomb County Jail: Sheriff answers questions under oath about death of inmate.
  • WeatherHere's when it's expected to rain Friday night.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • OregonMan shoots 2 neighbors with AK-47 over noisy babies at birthday party, police say.
  • Poaching: Suspects killed hundreds of animals for 'thrill of the kill'.
  • Hawaii: 2 weeks after volcano eruption, residents say it's getting worse.
  • Florida: Man yelling 'anti-Trump' rhetoric opens fire at president's golf resort.

POLITICS:

  • Rudy GiulianiGiuliani speculates on FBI informant in Trump campaign.
  • Agriculture: House is expected to vote on farm bill Friday.
  • Cambridge Analytica: Company accused of misusing data files for bankruptcy.
  • Donald Trump Jr.: President's son called a blocked number before, after Trump Tower meeting.
  • Stormy Daniels: Trump failure to disclose payoff raises red flags, experts say.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Royal Wedding: Markle to begin bridal procession alone, in feminist statement.
  • Linkin Park: Band releases new 'Minutes to Midnight' merchandise in honor of album's 11th anniversary.
  • Catfish: MTV suspends 'Catfish' production after host faces harassment allegations.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Tigers put together late rally for 3-2 win over Mariners.
  • Justify: Ky Derby winner Justify favored for Preakness Stakes.
  • Golf: 93-year-old golfer scores first hole-in-one before retiring.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

