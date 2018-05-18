TOP STORIES Friday, May 18, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Texas: Active shooter reported at high school in Santa Fe.
- Downtown Detroit: Fire burns on roof of Marquette Building, future home of Adient.
- Caesars Windsor: Union vote expected Friday morning.
- Cile Precetaj: Michigan mother deported to Albania after 18 years in US.
LOCAL:
- Missing: Detroit police searching for missing girl, 14, last seen getting into vehicle with unknown person.
- Missing: 14-year-old Dream Childress reported missing.
- Clawson: Another Metro Detroit 7-Eleven robbed.
- Detroit: Royal Oak man due in court for reckless driving charges in fatal crash on I-75.
- Detroit: Detroiters paying $7,500 more for auto insurance than Grosse Pointe Park neighbors on same corner.
- Macomb County Jail: Sheriff answers questions under oath about death of inmate.
- Weather: Here's when it's expected to rain Friday night.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Oregon: Man shoots 2 neighbors with AK-47 over noisy babies at birthday party, police say.
- Poaching: Suspects killed hundreds of animals for 'thrill of the kill'.
- Hawaii: 2 weeks after volcano eruption, residents say it's getting worse.
- Florida: Man yelling 'anti-Trump' rhetoric opens fire at president's golf resort.
POLITICS:
- Rudy Giuliani: Giuliani speculates on FBI informant in Trump campaign.
- Agriculture: House is expected to vote on farm bill Friday.
- Cambridge Analytica: Company accused of misusing data files for bankruptcy.
- Donald Trump Jr.: President's son called a blocked number before, after Trump Tower meeting.
- Stormy Daniels: Trump failure to disclose payoff raises red flags, experts say.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Royal Wedding: Markle to begin bridal procession alone, in feminist statement.
- Linkin Park: Band releases new 'Minutes to Midnight' merchandise in honor of album's 11th anniversary.
- Catfish: MTV suspends 'Catfish' production after host faces harassment allegations.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Tigers put together late rally for 3-2 win over Mariners.
- Justify: Ky Derby winner Justify favored for Preakness Stakes.
- Golf: 93-year-old golfer scores first hole-in-one before retiring.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
