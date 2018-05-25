TOP STORIES Friday, May 25, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Indiana: Police respond to report of active shooter at middle school.
- Allen Park High School: Students send disturbing and violent text threats.
- Air Quality Alert: Alert in Metro Detroit on Friday.
- Harvey Weinstein: Hollywood mogul is charged with rape and sex abuse in cases involving 2 women.
LOCAL:
- Air Quality Alert: Alert in Metro Detroit on Friday.
- Traffic: Eastbound I-94 closed at Southfield Freeway due to fatal motorcycle crash.
- Detroit: Wayne County truck driver faces sentencing in crash which killed road worker.
- WB I-696 Closure: MDOT to demonstrate concrete crusher.
- Traffic: 'Major asphalt spill' blocks traffic on eastbound I-96 at Kensington Lake Road, state police say.
- Allen Park High School: Students send disturbing and violent text threats.
- Ladywood High School: As class of 2018 graduates, Ladywood High School in Livonia closes doors for good.
- Canton Township: Driver in fatal wrong-way I-275 crash due in court on reckless driving causing death charges.
- MLS: Detroit appears to be out of running for MLS expansion team.
- Weather: Air Quality Alert with temps set to soar Friday.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Fiat Chrysler: Automaker recalls 4.8 million vehicles.
- Oklahoma City: Armed citizen kills shooter at restaurant.
- Harvey Weinstein: Hollywood mogul is charged with rape and sex abuse in cases involving 2 women.
- Indiana: Police respond to report of active shooter at middle school.
- San Diego County: Crematorium mishap sends cloud of human remains floating over Southern California, fire captain says.
POLITICS:
- Michigan Budget: More for roads, school safety, savings.
- US Judiciary: Trump fast-tracks appeals judges, but lags on lower courts.
- North Korea: Trump's withdrawal from Kim summit plunges East Asia into uncertainty.
- DNC: Progressives seethe after DNC chair backs Cuomo.
- Roger Stone: Trump adviser's finances examined by special counsel.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Harvey Weinstein: Hollywood mogul is charged with rape and sex abuse in cases involving 2 women.
- LA Times: Publication takes down website in Europe.
- Morgan Freeman: SAG 'reviewing' Morgan Freeman lifetime achievement honor.
SPORTS:
- MLS: Detroit appears to be out of running for MLS expansion team.
- Jack Johnson: Trump pardons heavyweight boxer posthumously.
- Larry Nassar: Sex assault prevention bills approved by Michigan House in response to Nassar cases.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.