TOP STORIES Friday, May 25, 2018

LOCAL

  • Air Quality Alert: Alert in Metro Detroit on Friday.
  • Traffic: Eastbound I-94 closed at Southfield Freeway due to fatal motorcycle crash.
  • Detroit: Wayne County truck driver faces sentencing in crash which killed road worker.
  • WB I-696 Closure: MDOT to demonstrate concrete crusher.
  • Traffic: 'Major asphalt spill' blocks traffic on eastbound I-96 at Kensington Lake Road, state police say.
  • Allen Park High School: Students send disturbing and violent text threats.
  • Ladywood High School: As class of 2018 graduates, Ladywood High School in Livonia closes doors for good.
  • Canton Township: Driver in fatal wrong-way I-275 crash due in court on reckless driving causing death charges.
  • MLS: Detroit appears to be out of running for MLS expansion team.
  • WeatherAir Quality Alert with temps set to soar Friday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Fiat Chrysler: Automaker recalls 4.8 million vehicles.
  • Oklahoma City: Armed citizen kills shooter at restaurant.
  • Harvey WeinsteinHollywood mogul is charged with rape and sex abuse in cases involving 2 women.
  • Indiana: Police respond to report of active shooter at middle school.
  • San Diego County: Crematorium mishap sends cloud of human remains floating over Southern California, fire captain says.

POLITICS:

  • Michigan BudgetMore for roads, school safety, savings.
  • US Judiciary: Trump fast-tracks appeals judges, but lags on lower courts.
  • North Korea: Trump's withdrawal from Kim summit plunges East Asia into uncertainty.
  • DNC: Progressives seethe after DNC chair backs Cuomo.
  • Roger Stone: Trump adviser's finances examined by special counsel.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • LA Times: Publication takes down website in Europe.
  • Morgan Freeman: SAG 'reviewing' Morgan Freeman lifetime achievement honor.

SPORTS:

  • Jack Johnson: Trump pardons heavyweight boxer posthumously.
  • Larry Nassar: Sex assault prevention bills approved by Michigan House in response to Nassar cases.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

