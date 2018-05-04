TOP STORIES Friday, May 4, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- DTE Energy: Company prepares for possible power outages with high winds in Metro Detroit on Friday.
- Weather: Wind Advisory in effect with 50-60 mph winds possible today.
- West Bloomfield: High school implements mandatory mental health training program to help students.
- NRA Convention: President Donald Trump speaks at 147th NRA convention in Dallas.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Wrong-way driver killed in head-on collision on I-75.
- DTE Energy: Company prepares for possible power outages with high winds in Metro Detroit on Friday.
- Detroit's West Side: Driver killed when SUV traveling more than 100 mph slams into another vehicle.
- West Bloomfield: High school implements mandatory mental health training program to help students.
- Oakland County: Sheriff's deputy hit by car returns home to Michigan from Colorado rehab facility.
- South Lyon: Man with opera voice excused from being on jury for Oakland County trial.
- Sterling Heights: Vigil held as deportation date for Sterling Heights mother approaches.
- Lapeer Township: Wrong-way driver killed in head-on collision; alcohol suspected.
- Weather: Wind Advisory in effect with 50-60 mph winds possible today.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- NRA Convention: President Donald Trump speaks at 147th NRA convention in Dallas.
- Warren Buffett: Berkshire Hathaway CEO buys lots more shares of Apple.
- Hawaii: Kilauea Volcano forces 1,500 from homes as lava bubbles up.
- Immigration: 158 caravan migrants have crossed into US.
- Connecticut: Woman has 132-pound ovarian tumor removed.
POLITICS:
- NRA Convention: President Donald Trump speaks at 147th NRA convention in Dallas.
- Kellyanne Conway: White House counselor says she had no knowledge of Daniels payment during campaign.
- South Korea: Trump reportedly wants to reduce number of US troops in South Korea.
- Stormy Daniels: GOP Rep. Dent calls for oversight hearings on Stormy Daniels payment.
- RNC: Republican Party nixes debate committee ahead of 2020.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Star Wars Day: May the fourth be with you.
- Jay-Z: Rapper ordered to appear in court after ignoring SEC subpoenas.
- MTV: Movie & TV Awards 2018 Nominations.
SPORTS:
- 2018 Kentucky Derby: 144th annual Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.
- Matt Ryan: Falcons QB first in NFL to $30M per season.
- Jason Witten: Tight end announces his retirement.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.