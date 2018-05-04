News

TOP STORIES Friday, May 4, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • DTE Energy: Company prepares for possible power outages with high winds in Metro Detroit on Friday.
  • WeatherWind Advisory in effect with 50-60 mph winds possible today.
  • West Bloomfield: High school implements mandatory mental health training program to help students.
  • NRA Convention: President Donald Trump speaks at 147th NRA convention in Dallas.

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Wrong-way driver killed in head-on collision on I-75.
  • DTE Energy: Company prepares for possible power outages with high winds in Metro Detroit on Friday.
  • Detroit's West Side: Driver killed when SUV traveling more than 100 mph slams into another vehicle.
  • West Bloomfield: High school implements mandatory mental health training program to help students.
  • Oakland County: Sheriff's deputy hit by car returns home to Michigan from Colorado rehab facility.
  • South Lyon: Man with opera voice excused from being on jury for Oakland County trial.
  • Sterling Heights: Vigil held as deportation date for Sterling Heights mother approaches.
  • Lapeer Township: Wrong-way driver killed in head-on collision; alcohol suspected.
  • WeatherWind Advisory in effect with 50-60 mph winds possible today.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • NRA Convention: President Donald Trump speaks at 147th NRA convention in Dallas.
  • Warren Buffett: Berkshire Hathaway CEO buys lots more shares of Apple.
  • HawaiiKilauea Volcano forces 1,500 from homes as lava bubbles up.
  • Immigration: 158 caravan migrants have crossed into US.
  • Connecticut: Woman has 132-pound ovarian tumor removed.

POLITICS:

  • NRA Convention: President Donald Trump speaks at 147th NRA convention in Dallas.
  • Kellyanne ConwayWhite House counselor says she had no knowledge of Daniels payment during campaign.
  • South Korea: Trump reportedly wants to reduce number of US troops in South Korea.
  • Stormy Daniels: GOP Rep. Dent calls for oversight hearings on Stormy Daniels payment.
  • RNC: Republican Party nixes debate committee ahead of 2020.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Star Wars Day: May the fourth be with you.
  • Jay-Z: Rapper ordered to appear in court after ignoring SEC subpoenas.
  • MTV: Movie & TV Awards 2018 Nominations.

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.