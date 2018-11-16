TOP STORIES Friday, November 16, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Weather: Snow showers Friday, more chances this weekend.
- Camp Fire: Death toll reaches 63; search intensifies with more than 600 missing.
- New Jersey: Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K; police say it's a complete lie.
- Christmas Tree Lighting: 15th annual tree lighting to be held at Campus Martius Park.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Michigan woman sentenced in fatal police chase crash in Detroit that killed 19-year-old.
- Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend construction.
- Michigan Lottery: Man climbs through dumpster to find winning Lotto 47 ticket.
- Leonid Meteor Shower: How to see the Leonid Meteor Shower in Michigan this weekend.
- Christmas Tree Lighting: 15th annual tree lighting to be held at Campus Martius Park.
- Move Over Law: Michigan's 'Move Over Law' now includes all emergency vehicles, garbage trucks.
- Dan Gilbert: Detroit billionaire buys Dictionary.com and Thesaurus.com.
- Detroit: Smash and grab robbery reported at medical marijuana shop.
- Weather: Snow showers Friday, more chances this weekend.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- New Jersey: Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K; police say it's a complete lie.
- Ohio: Investigators make arrests in deaths of 8 Ohio family members.
- Recall: Deadly salmonella outbreak forces USDA to recall raw turkey.
- Camp Fire: Death toll reaches 63; search intensifies with more than 600 missing.
- Weather: Snowstorm slams eastern US, killing 8.
POLITICS:
- Florida: Day 7 of recount; here's what you need to know.
- Julian Assange: Court filing cites charges against WikiLeaks founder.
- Melania Trump: First lady not surprised by cyberbullying initiative 'ridicule'.
- California: Trump to visit California wildfire victims on Saturday.
- Veterans: VA officials grilled over delayed payments to thousands of student veterans.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Netflix: All the best holiday movies and specials coming to Netflix.
- Disney: Missing Disney film predating Mickey Mouse resurfaces in Japan.
- Kim Porter: Mother of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children dies at 47.
SPORTS:
- Detroit City FC: Detroit City FC part of newly announced soccer league.
- Jeff Rohrer: Former Dallas Cowboys LB Jeff Rohrer to marry gay partner.
- Shea Patterson: Is Shea Patterson having best statistical season for Michigan quarterback in 50 years?
JOBS:
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Romulus: Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.