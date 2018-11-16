News

TOP STORIES Friday, November 16, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Michigan woman sentenced in fatal police chase crash in Detroit that killed 19-year-old.
  • Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend construction.
  • Michigan LotteryMan climbs through dumpster to find winning Lotto 47 ticket.
  • Leonid Meteor Shower: How to see the Leonid Meteor Shower in Michigan this weekend.
  • Move Over Law: Michigan's 'Move Over Law' now includes all emergency vehicles, garbage trucks.
  • Dan Gilbert: Detroit billionaire buys Dictionary.com and Thesaurus.com.
  • Detroit: Smash and grab robbery reported at medical marijuana shop.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • OhioInvestigators make arrests in deaths of 8 Ohio family members.
  • RecallDeadly salmonella outbreak forces USDA to recall raw turkey.
  • Weather: Snowstorm slams eastern US, killing 8.

POLITICS:

  • Florida: Day 7 of recount; here's what you need to know.
  • Julian AssangeCourt filing cites charges against WikiLeaks founder.
  • Melania Trump: First lady not surprised by cyberbullying initiative 'ridicule'.
  • California: Trump to visit California wildfire victims on Saturday.
  • Veterans: VA officials grilled over delayed payments to thousands of student veterans.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Netflix: All the best holiday movies and specials coming to Netflix.
  • Disney: Missing Disney film predating Mickey Mouse resurfaces in Japan.
  • Kim PorterMother of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children dies at 47.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit City FC: Detroit City FC part of newly announced soccer league.
  • Jeff Rohrer: Former Dallas Cowboys LB Jeff Rohrer to marry gay partner.
  • Shea Patterson: Is Shea Patterson having best statistical season for Michigan quarterback in 50 years?

JOBS: 

  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Romulus: Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.

