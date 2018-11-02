TOP STORIES Friday, November 2, 2018

News

  • Un-Wanted: The Deportation of an Immigrant Michigan Family's American Dream.
  • Proposal 18-3: A closer look at Michigan's Proposal 18-3, initiative to expand voter registration, absentee voting.
  • JobsUS adds robust 250,000 jobs in October; pay growth fastest since 2009.
  • Michigan Elections: Rudy Giuliani endorses 'Don James' for Michigan US Senate; John James thanks 'Randy'.

Michigan Elections: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election.

LOCAL

  • TrafficMetro Detroit weekend construction.
  • Macomb CountyVideo shows police pursuit end with woman smoking crack in front of officers.
  • Proposal 18-3: A closer look at Michigan's Proposal 18-3, initiative to expand voter registration, absentee voting.
  • Events: 12 things to do this weekend in Detroit.
  • Education: Michigan picks schools to share $25M for security upgrades.
  • WeatherHere's what to expect this weekend.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • StudyYou might be a psychopath if you like black coffee.
  • TampaFor 5th time in 3 days, kids hit at bus stop, police say.
  • Cesar Sayoc: Pipe bomb suspect to appear in court for bail hearing.
  • Amazon: Jeff Bezos says he's choosing HQ2 location with his heart.

POLITICS:

  • Obama: Former president will campaign for Gillum, Abrams as Trump picks up attacks.
  • Census: Census research shows citizenship question may be 'a major barrier'.
  • Trump: President laments that 'two maniacs' stopped GOP momentum in midterms.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Chris Cornell: Chris Cornell's family files lawsuit against doctor over singer's death.
  • Eminem: Rapper offering free screening of 'Bodied' in Sterling Heights.
  • Neil Young: Musician uses politics to confirm marriage to Daryl Hannah.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Pistons: Here's a look at the new 'Motor City' jersey.
  • Michigan Football: Michigan wide receivers could be dominant if healthy Tarik Black returns down stretch.
  • Kirk Cousins: Cousins preps for home-state team as Vikings host Lions on Sunday.

JOBS: 

  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.
  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.

