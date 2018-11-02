TOP STORIES Friday, November 2, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Un-Wanted: The Deportation of an Immigrant Michigan Family's American Dream.
- Proposal 18-3: A closer look at Michigan's Proposal 18-3, initiative to expand voter registration, absentee voting.
- Jobs: US adds robust 250,000 jobs in October; pay growth fastest since 2009.
- Michigan Elections: Rudy Giuliani endorses 'Don James' for Michigan US Senate; John James thanks 'Randy'.
Michigan Elections: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election.
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend construction.
- Un-Wanted: The Deportation of an Immigrant Michigan Family's American Dream.
- Macomb County: Video shows police pursuit end with woman smoking crack in front of officers.
- Proposal 18-3: A closer look at Michigan's Proposal 18-3, initiative to expand voter registration, absentee voting.
- Michigan Elections: Rudy Giuliani endorses 'Don James' for Michigan US Senate; John James thanks 'Randy'.
- Events: 12 things to do this weekend in Detroit.
- Education: Michigan picks schools to share $25M for security upgrades.
- Weather: Here's what to expect this weekend.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Study: You might be a psychopath if you like black coffee.
- Jobs: US adds robust 250,000 jobs in October; pay growth fastest since 2009.
- Tampa: For 5th time in 3 days, kids hit at bus stop, police say.
- Cesar Sayoc: Pipe bomb suspect to appear in court for bail hearing.
- Amazon: Jeff Bezos says he's choosing HQ2 location with his heart.
POLITICS:
- Michigan Elections: Rudy Giuliani endorses 'Don James' for Michigan US Senate; John James thanks 'Randy'.
- Proposal 18-3: A closer look at Michigan's Proposal 18-3, initiative to expand voter registration, absentee voting.
- Obama: Former president will campaign for Gillum, Abrams as Trump picks up attacks.
- Census: Census research shows citizenship question may be 'a major barrier'.
- Trump: President laments that 'two maniacs' stopped GOP momentum in midterms.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Chris Cornell: Chris Cornell's family files lawsuit against doctor over singer's death.
- Eminem: Rapper offering free screening of 'Bodied' in Sterling Heights.
- Neil Young: Musician uses politics to confirm marriage to Daryl Hannah.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Pistons: Here's a look at the new 'Motor City' jersey.
- Michigan Football: Michigan wide receivers could be dominant if healthy Tarik Black returns down stretch.
- Kirk Cousins: Cousins preps for home-state team as Vikings host Lions on Sunday.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County government hiring cook.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.