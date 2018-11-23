TOP STORIES Friday, November 23, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Alabama: Mall shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured.
- US Border: Trump says troops on US border can use 'lethal force,' threatens to close border.
- Detroit: Students from Missouri come to Detroit to help families affected by 2014 flood.
- Trump: President says he's thankful for the difference he's made.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Students from Missouri come to Detroit to help families affected by 2014 flood.
- Harrison: Michigan woman sentenced to prison for stealing sausage, home invasion.
- Detroit: Apartment complex catches fire, 2 injured.
- Shelby Township: Man convicted of second-degree murder in death first reported as suicide.
- Shinola: Retailer opens fourth Metro Detroit store Friday in Shinola Hotel.
- Midtown Detroit: Madison Heights bank robbery suspect arrested after carjacking at Wayne State University.
- Detroit: Woman in critical condition after being shot in Detroit parking lot.
- Weather: Mostly cloudy Black Friday.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Alabama: Mall shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured.
- California: Heavy rains douse California's deadliest wildfire and pose new dangers.
- Washington: At least 20 injured in bus crash involving Washington marching band.
- Bay of Bengal: Sentinelese tribe thought to have killed American is 'world's most isolated'.
- Ray Chavez: The oldest Pearl Harbor survivor has died at 106.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President says he's thankful for the difference he's made.
- US Border: Trump says troops on US border can use 'lethal force,' threatens to close border.
- Jamal Khashoggi: Turkey's top diplomat slams Trump over Khashoggi response.
- Hillary Clinton: Former candidate says Europe needs to curb migration to counter nationalism.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: New York congresswoman-elect's shoes are making history.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Lion King: 'Lion King' first look released.
- Fox: Company launches TV streaming service with Saudi media group.
- Netflix: Satanists settle lawsuit with Netflix over goat-headed statue.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions lose to Chicago Bears in Detroit.
- Michigan-Ohio State: Michigan football can't get torched by quarterback runs (again) at Ohio State.
- Red Wings: Red Wings do it again, beat Bruins in overtime, 3-2.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.