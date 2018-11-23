News

TOP STORIES Friday, November 23, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • AlabamaMall shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured.
  • US Border: Trump says troops on US border can use 'lethal force,' threatens to close border.
  • Detroit: Students from Missouri come to Detroit to help families affected by 2014 flood.
  • TrumpPresident says he's thankful for the difference he's made.

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Students from Missouri come to Detroit to help families affected by 2014 flood.
  • Harrison: Michigan woman sentenced to prison for stealing sausage, home invasion.
  • Detroit: Apartment complex catches fire, 2 injured.
  • Shelby TownshipMan convicted of second-degree murder in death first reported as suicide.
  • Shinola: Retailer opens fourth Metro Detroit store Friday in Shinola Hotel.
  • Midtown DetroitMadison Heights bank robbery suspect arrested after carjacking at Wayne State University.
  • Detroit: Woman in critical condition after being shot in Detroit parking lot.
  • WeatherMostly cloudy Black Friday.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • AlabamaMall shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured.
  • CaliforniaHeavy rains douse California's deadliest wildfire and pose new dangers.
  • Washington: At least 20 injured in bus crash involving Washington marching band.
  • Bay of BengalSentinelese tribe thought to have killed American is 'world's most isolated'.
  • Ray Chavez: The oldest Pearl Harbor survivor has died at 106.

POLITICS:

  • TrumpPresident says he's thankful for the difference he's made.
  • US Border: Trump says troops on US border can use 'lethal force,' threatens to close border.
  • Jamal Khashoggi: Turkey's top diplomat slams Trump over Khashoggi response.
  • Hillary Clinton: Former candidate says Europe needs to curb migration to counter nationalism.
  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: New York congresswoman-elect's shoes are making history.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Lion King'Lion King' first look released.
  • Fox: Company launches TV streaming service with Saudi media group.
  • Netflix: Satanists settle lawsuit with Netflix over goat-headed statue.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions lose to Chicago Bears in Detroit.
  • Michigan-Ohio State: Michigan football can't get torched by quarterback runs (again) at Ohio State.
  • Red Wings: Red Wings do it again, beat Bruins in overtime, 3-2.

JOBS: 

  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.