News

TOP STORIES Friday, November 9, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Ken ThornsberryMichigan man whose case changed 'Romeo and Juliet' law dies after Adderall addiction.
  • WoodhavenAll schools within Woodhaven-Brownstown School District closed Friday due to threat.
  • Northern CaliforniaWildfire forces 40,000 to flee from walls of fire.
  • Michelle Obama: Former first lady rips Trump in new book.

LOCAL

  • Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend road construction list.
  • Ken ThornsberryMichigan man whose case changed 'Romeo and Juliet' law dies after Adderall addiction.
  • WoodhavenAll schools within Woodhaven-Brownstown School District closed Friday due to threat.
  • Warren: 2 arrested, staff member assaulted in brawl at Fitzgerald High School.
  • Macomb CountyPolice say 14-year-old girl abducted, assaulted.
  • TrafficTruck driver killed in crash on westbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road, police say.
  • MarijuanaWe will not unilaterally immunize anyone on Michigan marijuana legalization, say US attorneys.
  • University of MichiganFraternity removed after claims of hazing, forced alcohol drinking.
  • WeatherSnowy with sleet on roads Friday morning.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • Thousand OaksGunman went from Marine vet to mass shooter.
  • Northern CaliforniaWildfire forces 40,000 to flee from walls of fire.
  • E-CigarettesFDA plans to launch new restrictions on e-cigarette flavors.
  • Stephen Hawking: Late British physicist's wheelchair, papers smash auction estimates.
  • Thousand OaksSome survivors of bar shooting also lived through Vegas.

POLITICS:

  • Michelle Obama: Former first lady rips Trump in new book.
  • Beto O'RourkeDemocrats nudge Beto O'Rourke toward 2020 run.
  • Trump: President jets to Paris, leaving political tumult behind.
  • Keystone XL Pipeline: Federal judge halts Keystone XL pipeline construction.
  • Mueller: Democrats plot to address 'crisis moment' for Mueller investigation.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Tucker Carlson: Protesters target home of Fox News host.
  • BTS: K-pop group's performance in Japan canceled over atomic bomb shirt.
  • Tamera Mowry-Housley: 'The Real' co-host reveals niece killed in mass shooting.

SPORTS:

  • Wolverines: Here is Michigan's dream scenario across college football this weekend.
  • Wally Triplett: Lions legend, first African-American player to be drafted and play in NFL, dies at 92.
  • Michigan Football: 8 realistic goals for Michigan football against Rutgers.

JOBS: 

  • Jimmy John'sJimmy John's is hiring at Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Chelsea locations.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Walled LakeStaples in Walled Lake seeking sales associate.
  • Shelby Township: Godfather Bistro and Cigar Bar of Shelby Township hiring for multiple positions.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.