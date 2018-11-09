TOP STORIES Friday, November 9, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Ken Thornsberry: Michigan man whose case changed 'Romeo and Juliet' law dies after Adderall addiction.
- Woodhaven: All schools within Woodhaven-Brownstown School District closed Friday due to threat.
- Northern California: Wildfire forces 40,000 to flee from walls of fire.
- Michelle Obama: Former first lady rips Trump in new book.
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend road construction list.
- Warren: 2 arrested, staff member assaulted in brawl at Fitzgerald High School.
- Macomb County: Police say 14-year-old girl abducted, assaulted.
- Traffic: Truck driver killed in crash on westbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road, police say.
- Marijuana: We will not unilaterally immunize anyone on Michigan marijuana legalization, say US attorneys.
- University of Michigan: Fraternity removed after claims of hazing, forced alcohol drinking.
- Weather: Snowy with sleet on roads Friday morning.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Thousand Oaks: Gunman went from Marine vet to mass shooter.
- E-Cigarettes: FDA plans to launch new restrictions on e-cigarette flavors.
- Stephen Hawking: Late British physicist's wheelchair, papers smash auction estimates.
- Thousand Oaks: Some survivors of bar shooting also lived through Vegas.
POLITICS:
- Beto O'Rourke: Democrats nudge Beto O'Rourke toward 2020 run.
- Trump: President jets to Paris, leaving political tumult behind.
- Keystone XL Pipeline: Federal judge halts Keystone XL pipeline construction.
- Mueller: Democrats plot to address 'crisis moment' for Mueller investigation.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Tucker Carlson: Protesters target home of Fox News host.
- BTS: K-pop group's performance in Japan canceled over atomic bomb shirt.
- Tamera Mowry-Housley: 'The Real' co-host reveals niece killed in mass shooting.
SPORTS:
- Wolverines: Here is Michigan's dream scenario across college football this weekend.
- Wally Triplett: Lions legend, first African-American player to be drafted and play in NFL, dies at 92.
- Michigan Football: 8 realistic goals for Michigan football against Rutgers.
JOBS:
- Jimmy John's: Jimmy John's is hiring at Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Chelsea locations.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Walled Lake: Staples in Walled Lake seeking sales associate.
- Shelby Township: Godfather Bistro and Cigar Bar of Shelby Township hiring for multiple positions.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
