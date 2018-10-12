TOP STORIES Friday, October 12, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Rochester Hills: Jury to deliberate after seeing video of man firing gun at teen.
- Tropical Storm Michael: Michael's death toll rises to 11, including 5 in Virginia.
- Jamal Khashoggi: Journalist was murdered, Saudis did it, leading Republican says.
- Kent County: Michigan father accused of starving infant to death called attorney before calling 911.
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for Oct. 12-15.
- Snow: Fall snowflakes expected in Lower Northern Michigan Friday night.
- Romulus: Westin Detroit Metro Airport hotel workers vote to join strike with Book Cadillac workers.
- Bill Schuette: Republican candidate for governor tells woman in video, 'I will do anything you want'.
- Cheboygan: More than 4 decades after his wife went missing, Michigan man charged for her murder.
- Dearborn: Doctor beaten unconscious, police seek public's help.
- Canton Township: Driver in fatal wrong-way I-275 crash sentenced to 15 years in prison.
- Bloomfield Township: Cashier uses man's debit card after customer turns in lost wallet, police say.
- Weather: Evening showers possible Friday, cool weekend in 50s.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Pope Francis: Pope accepts embattled DC cardinal's resignation.
- Monsanto: $250 million punishment against Monsanto might get overturned.
- New York City: Flyers 'meant to intimidate immigrants' posted in Queens.
- Death Penalty: Washington St. Supreme Court tosses out death penalty.
POLITICS:
- China: US moves to limit nuclear sales to China.
- Chris Collins: Rep. Chris Collins' trial date set for early 2020.
- Dina Powell: Powell takes herself out of consideration for UN role, will stay at Goldman Sachs.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Amy Winehouse: Singer's hologram is set to go on tour.
- Banksy: 'Girl with Balloon' $1.4M sale confirmed.
- Dave Chappelle: Comedian says Kanye 'shouldn't say all that s***' supporting Trump.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Auston Matthews scores 2 as Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 5-3.
- Tom Izzo: Michigan State coach says he never tried to cover up sex assault allegations.
- Red Kelly: Red Wings to retire Red Kelly's No. 4.
JOBS:
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
- Dundee: Clean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
- Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring major gift officer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County seeking public health nurse.
