TOP STORIES Friday, October 12, 2018

  • Rochester Hills: Jury to deliberate after seeing video of man firing gun at teen.
  • Tropical Storm Michael: Michael's death toll rises to 11, including 5 in Virginia.
  • Jamal Khashoggi: Journalist was murdered, Saudis did it, leading Republican says.
  • Kent County: Michigan father accused of starving infant to death called attorney before calling 911.

LOCAL

  • Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for Oct. 12-15.
  • Snow: Fall snowflakes expected in Lower Northern Michigan Friday night.
  • Romulus: Westin Detroit Metro Airport hotel workers vote to join strike with Book Cadillac workers.
  • Bill Schuette: Republican candidate for governor tells woman in video, 'I will do anything you want'.
  • Cheboygan: More than 4 decades after his wife went missing, Michigan man charged for her murder.
  • Dearborn: Doctor beaten unconscious, police seek public's help.
  • Canton Township: Driver in fatal wrong-way I-275 crash sentenced to 15 years in prison.
  • Bloomfield Township: Cashier uses man's debit card after customer turns in lost wallet, police say.
  • WeatherEvening showers possible Friday, cool weekend in 50s.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Pope Francis: Pope accepts embattled DC cardinal's resignation.
  • Monsanto: $250 million punishment against Monsanto might get overturned.
  • New York City: Flyers 'meant to intimidate immigrants' posted in Queens.
  • Death PenaltyWashington St. Supreme Court tosses out death penalty.

POLITICS:

  • ChinaUS moves to limit nuclear sales to China.
  • Chris CollinsRep. Chris Collins' trial date set for early 2020.
  • Dina Powell: Powell takes herself out of consideration for UN role, will stay at Goldman Sachs.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Amy Winehouse: Singer's hologram is set to go on tour.
  • Banksy'Girl with Balloon' $1.4M sale confirmed.
  • Dave ChappelleComedian says Kanye 'shouldn't say all that s***' supporting Trump.

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Auston Matthews scores 2 as Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 5-3.
  • Tom Izzo: Michigan State coach says he never tried to cover up sex assault allegations.
  • Red Kelly: Red Wings to retire Red Kelly's No. 4.

JOBS: 

  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
  • DundeeClean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
  • Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring major gift officer.
  • PontiacOakland County seeking public health nurse.

