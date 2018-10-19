News

TOP STORIES Friday, October 19, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Macomb County Jail: Sheriff says jail doctor performed sexual misconduct with 3 female inmates.
  • Cantrell Funeral Home: Anonymous tip reported corpses inside Cantrell Funeral Home 45 days ago.
  • Farmington Hills: Final days for Farmington Hills Harrison's legendary football program.
  • Ford: Automaker launches 'Built Ford Proud' campaign as it adds new Ranger, Escape, Explorer.

LOCAL

  • Wixom: Fire burns at apartment building on Pontiac Trail.
  • Michigan Lottery: Winning ticket worth $25K a year for life sold in Wayne County.
  • Eastpointe: Homicide suspect who fled Alaska found hiding in Eastpointe residence, police say.
  • Events: 15 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit.
  • Department of Justice: 2 Detroit-area home health agency owners sentenced in connection with Medicare fraud.
  • Troy: Police investigating potential serial bank robber.
  • Warren: Woman who allegedly crashed car with child inside charged.
  • WeatherRain showers expected Friday evening.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Chicago: Police suspect foul play in disappearance of postal worker.
  • ImmigrationCaravan of migrants from Honduras nearing Mexico's border.
  • Police: Officers in the US were charged with more than 400 rapes over a 9-year period.
  • US Navy: Helicopter crashes on board USS Ronald Reagan.

POLITICS:

  • Trump: President calls midterms 'an election of the caravan'.
  • Jamal KhashoggiTrump shifts tone on Saudi Arabia as evidence mounts over Khashoggi's disappearance.
  • China: US, Chinese defense chiefs hold 'straightforward' talks amid tensions.
  • Ben Carson: Interior Dept. contradicts Carson's inspector general news.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Bryan CranstonBryan Cranston stars in new 'Built Ford Proud' commercial.
  • Madonna: You can now rent Madonna's luxury London home.
  • Greta Van FleetBand channels rock legends in new album 'Anthem of the Peaceful Army'.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Lions: With Dolphins' Tannehill still out, Lions brace for Gore.
  • Red Wings: Red Wings remain winless after 3-1 loss to Lightning.

JOBS: 

  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
  • DundeeClean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
  • Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.

