TOP STORIES Friday, October 19, 2018

4 TO KNOW:
- Macomb County Jail: Sheriff says jail doctor performed sexual misconduct with 3 female inmates.
- Cantrell Funeral Home: Anonymous tip reported corpses inside Cantrell Funeral Home 45 days ago.
- Farmington Hills: Final days for Farmington Hills Harrison's legendary football program.
- Ford: Automaker launches 'Built Ford Proud' campaign as it adds new Ranger, Escape, Explorer.
LOCAL:
- Wixom: Fire burns at apartment building on Pontiac Trail.
- Cantrell Funeral Home: Anonymous tip reported corpses inside Cantrell Funeral Home 45 days ago.
- Michigan Lottery: Winning ticket worth $25K a year for life sold in Wayne County.
- Eastpointe: Homicide suspect who fled Alaska found hiding in Eastpointe residence, police say.
- Events: 15 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit.
- Department of Justice: 2 Detroit-area home health agency owners sentenced in connection with Medicare fraud.
- Troy: Police investigating potential serial bank robber.
- Warren: Woman who allegedly crashed car with child inside charged.
- Weather: Rain showers expected Friday evening.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Chicago: Police suspect foul play in disappearance of postal worker.
- Immigration: Caravan of migrants from Honduras nearing Mexico's border.
- Police: Officers in the US were charged with more than 400 rapes over a 9-year period.
- US Navy: Helicopter crashes on board USS Ronald Reagan.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President calls midterms 'an election of the caravan'.
- Jamal Khashoggi: Trump shifts tone on Saudi Arabia as evidence mounts over Khashoggi's disappearance.
- China: US, Chinese defense chiefs hold 'straightforward' talks amid tensions.
- Ben Carson: Interior Dept. contradicts Carson's inspector general news.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Bryan Cranston: Bryan Cranston stars in new 'Built Ford Proud' commercial.
- Madonna: You can now rent Madonna's luxury London home.
- Greta Van Fleet: Band channels rock legends in new album 'Anthem of the Peaceful Army'.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: With Dolphins' Tannehill still out, Lions brace for Gore.
- Red Wings: Red Wings remain winless after 3-1 loss to Lightning.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
- Dundee: Clean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
- Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
