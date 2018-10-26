TOP STORIES Friday, October 26, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- James Clapper: Suspicious package found at NY post office addressed to former intelligence director.
- Cory Booker: Suspicious package sent to NJ senator, FBI says.
- Barack Obama: President Obama visits Detroit today to campaign for Michigan Democrats.
- Weather: Weekend rain, but some hope for Halloween?
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Westbound I-96 closed at Michigan Avenue in Detroit due to rolled over semi truck.
- Taylor: Residents raise concerns about neighborhood rat problem.
- Detroit: 5 accused in murder-for-hire of Novi man to take his spot in intricate drug, fraud scheme.
- Upper Peninsula: Cougar captured on DNR camera in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
- Detroit's East Side: Teen shot outside liquor store on Chalmers Street.
- Bloomfield Township: Man arrested for stealing hard drives from Costco.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Matthew Shepard: Matthew Shepard, LGBTQ movement symbol, being laid to rest.
- Mailbomber: Here's everything we know after studying mail bomb packages.
- Hurricane Willa: Storm could get a second life as this year's first nor'easter.
- Google: Company addresses harassment allegations detailed in NYT report.
POLITICS:
- Mexican Border: Trump considering action similar to travel ban for Mexican border, report says.
- Michael Cohen: Prosecutors say Cohen-related grand jury investigation is 'ongoing'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Sinead O'Connor: Irish singer converts to Islam, changes name to Shuhada'.
- Arianna Huffington: Mogul has had plenty of lofty titles in her career, but her preferred one these days is "sleep evangelist."
- GLAAD: There are more LGBTQ characters on broadcast TV than ever.
SPORTS:
- Michigan Football: 14 former 3-star recruits making major impact for Michigan football this season.
- Ilitch: Ilitches consider creating regional TV sports network for Red Wings, Tigers.
- Real Madrid: Real Madrid tops Champions League earnings with $101 million.
JOBS:
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County government hiring cook.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
