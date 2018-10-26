News

TOP STORIES Friday, October 26, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • James ClapperSuspicious package found at NY post office addressed to former intelligence director.
  • Cory BookerSuspicious package sent to NJ senator, FBI says.
  • Barack ObamaPresident Obama visits Detroit today to campaign for Michigan Democrats.
  • WeatherWeekend rain, but some hope for Halloween?

LOCAL

  • Traffic: Westbound I-96 closed at Michigan Avenue in Detroit due to rolled over semi truck.
  • Taylor: Residents raise concerns about neighborhood rat problem.
  • Detroit: 5 accused in murder-for-hire of Novi man to take his spot in intricate drug, fraud scheme.
  • Upper Peninsula: Cougar captured on DNR camera in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
  • Detroit's East Side: Teen shot outside liquor store on Chalmers Street.
  • Bloomfield Township: Man arrested for stealing hard drives from Costco.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Matthew ShepardMatthew Shepard, LGBTQ movement symbol, being laid to rest.
  • Mailbomber: Here's everything we know after studying mail bomb packages.
  • Hurricane Willa: Storm could get a second life as this year's first nor'easter.
  • Google: Company addresses harassment allegations detailed in NYT report.

POLITICS:

  • Mexican Border: Trump considering action similar to travel ban for Mexican border, report says.
  • Michael Cohen: Prosecutors say Cohen-related grand jury investigation is 'ongoing'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Sinead O'ConnorIrish singer converts to Islam, changes name to Shuhada'.
  • Arianna Huffington: Mogul has had plenty of lofty titles in her career, but her preferred one these days is "sleep evangelist."
  • GLAAD: There are more LGBTQ characters on broadcast TV than ever.

SPORTS:

  • Michigan Football: 14 former 3-star recruits making major impact for Michigan football this season.
  • Ilitch: Ilitches consider creating regional TV sports network for Red Wings, Tigers.
  • Real Madrid: Real Madrid tops Champions League earnings with $101 million.

JOBS: 

  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.
  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.

